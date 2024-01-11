Buyer - Indirect procurement to our Global Client
About the role
We are looking for a Buyer with minimum two years of experience.
The main task will mainly be:
• Responsible for buying services across our main office locations for one of our main Categories within Indirect procurement.
• Oversee the supplier base within your Category and lead negotiations across locations, using appropriate e-sourcing tools and techniques.
• Identify and execute saving initiatives and execute RFQ 's directly in our purchasing system Ariba.
• Ensure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to comply with the procurement strategy.
• Gather and analyses spend and price data, identifying opportunities for negotiations based on company, category, and market data.
• Close cooperation and alignment with operational and global procurement teams, to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globe.
• Highlight opportunities to bundle spend and contract volumes, review buying channel mapping regularly for the local categories.
• Get the insight of the internal processes and systems to support process improvement, system efficiency and escalate supplier to SQM and Category Management and system/process issues to Procurement Excellence to ensure continuous improvement.
The role is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start as soon as possible and that stretches for five or six months.
About you
To be suitable for the role we see that you are able to work in more than one category and therefore we value that you are flexible and open minded and with a broad experience within procurement. It is beneficial if you have been working in global companies or similar industries.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
