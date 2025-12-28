Butikssäljare
About Lord Afrique
Lord Afrique AB is an established company in Sweden that provides both wholesale and retail in African and Caribbean food markets. The company has been in existence for about 10 years providing organic and high quality food products to customers in Sweden. We own several stores located in Stockholm and Uppsala regions serving the entire Sweden and other neighbouring countries. We provide a wide variety of products - fresh, frozen and dry at affordable prices, and aspire to be the leading African Market in Europe.
About the job
As a store salesperson, you are an important support in the store's daily work, especially during periods of higher tempo. You meet customers, assist with sales and contribute to ensuring that the store always maintains the level expected of a premium brand.
Responsibilities and tasks:
* Assist in sales and checkout at the kassa
* Meet and assist customers in finding products in the store
* Support sales through advice and product knowledge
* Assist with stocking and maintaining order in the store
* Ensure that the store environment is clean
* Participate in other work necessary for the growth of the company
Your background
You have previous experience in retail and are comfortable in a role where service and sales go hand in hand. You are responsible, responsive, and have an eye for detail.
