Butik Personal

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2026-04-06
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We are looking for a candidate who can fulfill the day to day duties of a grocery stote such as filling shelves , cashier belt usage , store cleaning , customer care.License is a must requirement for the job as home deliveries will be part of the job.It is a Pakistani store so urdu and punjabi language is essential.We also have meat section in the store so candidates with the training or experince in mentioned field will be preferred.Good Luck
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Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: Exotik.mart.swe@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exotik Mart Sverige AB
(org.nr 559521-5855)
Runby Torg 11 (visa karta
)
194 46 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9838183