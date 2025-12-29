Bussiness Developer
2025-12-29
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA Components holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. This includes a responsibility for selected components and raw material, which means develop, purchase and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and today employs 1500 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.
But that is not all, we are currently growing. With responsibility for IKEA retail equipment, we are on a journey towards taking our assignment to the next step, creating a new IKEA business that is even more affordable, accessible and sustainable. The retail equipment range is an important part of the IKEA identity. It supports presenting, selling and handling of the IKEA product range, strengthens the IKEA Brand and helps visitors enjoy the full IKEA experience.
We are looking for a Business Developer Retail Equipment
Together with our stakeholders we form the future for retail equipment used within IKEA. You will be part of securing the business objectives according to IKEA Supply Chain Strategy and add value by delivering to Democratic Design. Some of your main tasks will be to be overall responsible for supplier performance and relationship. You support the suppliers in fulfilling our requirements and continuously improving their performance level. You will as well secure compliance to IKEA Purchasing Manual and other agreed working methods/requirements.
As a person you have strong communication and negotiating skills. You are analytical and can analyze data and information. Further you are driven and enjoy working for new solutions and optimizing the existing ones. In return we can offer you an exciting and challenging position within an international company. Many opportunities to further develop for the right person. We hope you would like to contribute with your unique competence to IKEA's future.
You have extensive experience in developing complex business solutions, with a strong entrepreneurial mindset. You also have a strong business and strategic mindset, with the ability to lead initiatives through to final execution and proven ability to navigate in a complex stakeholder landscape with both internal and external stakeholders.
Furthermore, you have:
• excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
• strong capability to work with data analytics and translate insights into actionable decision-making
• broad digital competencies being able to drive and lead digital initiatives
• a desire to find new business opportunities and to build trustful partnerships to reach common goals.
You will play a key role, together with a great team, in securing an exciting IKEA's low-cost expansion and implementing a wide range of retail fulfillment solutions in a dynamic, fast-paced business environment. Sound exciting? We look forward to receiving your application
Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than January 12th 2026. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
• What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
• What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
We want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment specialist Christina Appelqvist, christina.appelqvist1@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the role please contact Hiring manager Antonio Sellari, antonio.sellari@inter.ikea.com
