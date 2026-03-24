Business Unit Controller to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Linköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Linköping
2026-03-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
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, Motala
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, Göteborg
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Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your crew
As a Business Unit Controller, you will act as a proactive ''right-hand'' to the Business Unit Manager and the VP Controlling in all financial matters within the Business Unit. You will maintain a strong business and operational focus, actively contributing to business development and decision-making, being an active member in the Business Unit Management Team.
In this role, you are expected to anticipate changes by identifying early indications of conditions that may impact the business, providing timely "early warnings" to prevent surprises. You will help foster a solid understanding and acceptance of financial control and related processes, ensuring clarity around their purpose. Additionally, you will interact and collaborate across the organization with high integrity, acting as a true business partner at all levels.
Your mission
Act as financial expert and proactive business partner to Business Unit leadership, providing decision support and early warnings.
Drive P&L and Free Cash Flow performance together with BU leadership by identifying deviations, risks and improvement actions.
Prepare and communicate monthly controlling reports and target performance comparisons, including clear commentary and actionable insights.
Perform project controlling by continuously reviewing project performance with project/program managers and driving profitability analysis.
Perform cost center controlling by challenging cost development with cost center owners and supporting corrective actions.
Support and coordinate budgeting, MRP and forecasting processes (P&L, Balance Sheet, working capital, Capex and FCF), ensuring accuracy and timely delivery.
Monitor key balance sheet drivers (e.g., inventory/WIP, receivables, payables, provisions) and propose improvements to strengthen working capital and cash.
Prepare and review business cases, project financial models and pricing support, including make-or-buy and investment (Capex/Opex) evaluations.
Promote and continuously improve controlling tools, processes and internal controls, and provide relevant documentation to accounting for correct booking.
Educate and support the program/BU organization in financial matters and contribute to finance transformation initiatives and special projects (e.g., ERP/tool rollouts).
Your story
Must's:
University degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or equivalent.
Several years of experience in business controlling, reporting and performance management, preferably in a project-driven or industrial environment.
Solid understanding of financial statements, cost accounting and project financials; ability to translate data into recommendations.
Strong analytical skills and advanced Excel capability; experience with BI/reporting tools and ERP systems.
Fluency in English and Swedish with the ability to communicate complex financial topics to non-finance stakeholders.
Strong communication and cross-functional collaboration skills, with the ability to share knowledge, empower the organization, and clearly communicate complex data and recommendations in English.
Proactive and self-driven mindset, demonstrating solid problem-solving and decision-making abilities, adaptability in changing environments, and acting as an influential business partner.
Nice to have's:
Experience with project accounting and pricing/business case modelling.
SAP (or similar ERP) knowledge and experience with consolidation/planning tools.
Experience in working capital management (inventory/WIP, receivables, payables) and cash forecasting.
Exposure to audit support and internal control frameworks.
Additional language skills relevant for the site (e.g., German).
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with.
Wellness allowance via the benefits portal Epassi.
Lunch subsidy via Edenred.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team. Please send your updated CV in English
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Catarina Rio | | catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9817224