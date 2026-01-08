Business Process Modelling Specialist/Analyst
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are looking for Business Process Modelling Specialist/Analyst for one of our clients.Job summaryPurpose:To design and implement scalable, modular Pan-European business process orchestration frameworks that enable efficient process parameterization and autonomous business control, minimizing IT dependencies and ensuring seamless integration across multiple products, channels.Responsibilities:* Provide expert guidance in business process modelling and optimization, with a focus on scalability and reusability - multi-products, multi markets and multi-channels.* Design end-to-end business process maps for defined countries and products.* Identify functional and non-functional requirements.* Define clear boundaries of process parameterization, identifying which elements the business can control independently to accelerate responsiveness and reduce IT dependencies.* Deliver a "future-state" onboarding blueprint covering lead products, documented in BPMN/DMN.* Focus on design critical elements to secure scalability and reusability of the setup:o Output management (standardize outputs)o Process modelling (decouple processes) - design subprocesses to be modular and reusable across workflow and countries.o Application modellingo Implementation of business ruleso Unified data model* Create a governance playbook (RACI, change-approval workflow, rollback guidelines) for parameterized processes.* Ensure processes are designed to meet agreed KPIs and business goals.* Run capability-building workshops to transfer knowledge to internal teams.Skills and experienceDigital banking (5+ years)* Proven experience as a Business Analyst within digital banking, fintech, or large-scale transformation programs.* Deep understanding of banking products and digital ecosystems.Pan-European process design* Experience designing scalable, modular processes that can be rolled out across multiple EU markets, balancing standardization with local regulatory and operational differences.Enterprise-scale process orchestration* Good understanding of banking capabilities and processes and how the capabilities map to the enterprise architecture* Background in designing and implementing end-to-end orchestration frameworks that ensure cross-product and cross-channel consistency.* Demonstrated ability to build shared capabilities that support multiple product lines at a bank-wide level.Business rule & parameterization experience* Hands-on experience with parameterization frameworks that allow business teams to manage and adjust processes independently of IT.* Comfortable defining business-controlled vs. IT-controlled elements and designing with reusability and autonomy in mind.* Experience with Camunda Decision Modeler.Multi-product & multi-market experience* Experience designing processes that support multiple products and/or business units across different geographical markets.* Familiarity with balancing standardization and local adaptation of workflows.Technical & tool proficiency* Proficient in process modelling tools (e.g. Camunda,) and business rules platforms.* Understanding of modern digital banking architectures, including microservices, API orchestration and low-code platforms and DevSecOps pipelines.Strategic alignment & KPI-driven design* Demonstrated experience designing processes aligned to business goals and KPIs, including time-to-market, automation, customer satisfaction, and compliance readiness.* Ability to baseline, track and report against process KPIs.Change Management* Understanding of how technology can reshape business models, including platform-based approaches, data-driven services, and embedded finance opportunities.* Proven ability to conduct knowledge-transfer and coach product managers and product owners.
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 9 months with possible extension
Geographical region: Sweden\Skåne län, \Malmö (MALMÖ)
Reply no later than: 2026-01-11
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
