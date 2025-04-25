Business Process Manager
2025-04-25
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about change management, improving processes and ways of working in an international and commercial environment, in a team of bright and highly motivated minds, where customer value and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do?
Would you like to make a difference and have a valuable contribution to the sales effectiveness and exciting ambitions of the world's most desired truck brand?
Come join us at Volvo Trucks!
Your responsibility and main tasks
Your responsibility will be to initiate, coordinate, take the lead on and drive the continuous improvement, development and implementation of Volvo Trucks' dealer Purchase and Sales Processes, Systems and Competences with the aim to improve the Sales Effectiveness of Volvo Trucks' Sales Areas, Markets and Dealers.
This includes amongst others:
* Fulfill the Business Owner role and set the roadmap, validate, drive and secure the business requirements when it comes to our Volvo Trucks dealer purchase and sales processes, systems and competences (trainings)
* Perform Quick Scans, Process Analyses and Gap Analyses to identify and recommend process and system improvements
* Initiate and lead projects to improve, develop and implement Volvo Trucks dealer purchase, and sales processes and systems and establish ways of working and business rules, that support Volvo Trucks' business
* Recommend/secure/promote the Volvo Trucks dealer purchase and sales processes, systems and ways of working
You will have direct contact and will be working cross-functionally with the Volvo Trucks Sales Areas, Markets, Dealers, other Volvo Trucks and Volvo Group departments and the various external partners.
As a Business Process Manager Purchase, Sales & CRM, you will be part of the Sales Process Management Team in the Volvo Trucks European Regional Value Chain and report directly to the Director Sales Process Management.
Who are you?
To succeed in this position, we believe you need to have excellent analytical, coordinative and organizational skills and a proven track record in Business Process Development, Project Management and Change Management, preferably in an international environment.
You have a deep understanding of purchase, sales and financial/accounting processes, preferably in the automotive industry.
You are curious, open-minded and creative in finding the optimum solution and approach.
You have a holistic view, but also able to zoom in on details and break-down strategic objectives into business requirements and actionable plans.
As you will work with several stakeholders on different levels in different parts of the Volvo Trucks and Volvo Group organization, we also believe it is important that you have excellent communication, collaboration and stakeholder management skills and that you are able to effectively inspire decision-makers and anchor ideas and proposals.
The position includes regular travelling within Europe and Asia.
Other Qualifications:
* Holds a university degree in Business and/or IT or equivalent experience
* Formal training and/or proven track record (minimum of 5 years of experience) in Project Management (both Business as well as IT projects), preferably Agile and Waterfall
* Formal training and/or proven track record in Business Process Analysis, Business Process Modelling and Change Management (i.e. ADKAR, LEAN six sigma)
* Knowledge and/or experience of accounting and financial processes
* Is a collaborative team player with strong, effective communicative skills, able to build strong long-term relations and contribute to a positive team spirit
* Fluent in English, spoken and written, preferably also proficient in Swedish
Who are we?
The Sales Process Management department within the Volvo Trucks European Regional Value Chain (RVC) is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are a global, multi-cultural team with responsibility for strengthening Volvo Trucks' business, our customers' business and enabling the premium customer experience by driving the continuous improvement of Volvo Trucks' sales and CRM processes, sales solutions and sales competences.
We aim to help our Sales Areas, Markets and Dealers achieve optimum Customer Satisfaction, increase of Sales and Profitability and a leading Market position.
We are collaborative, inclusive, pro-active, creative and open-minded with excellency and customer orientation in focus.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well-balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
Curious to learn more about the position? Questions? Please contact me:
Alco Bor, Director Sales Process Management, Volvo Trucks, phone +46739022105
Last application date: May 18.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
