Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead / Transformation Lead
2025-05-29
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead in a new unit called Finance Analytics Systems Team (FAST). FAST is a sub unit of Financial Systems, that is responsible for approx. 50 different groupwide applications such as the ERP systems, Data Warehouses, Consolidation systems, Planning systems, as several different BI/Analytics systems and more.
The FAST unit in Finance Business Support represents a hybrid setup between Finance and IT. The role of transformation lead is to be seen as a bridge that understand the business demand, the Finance and ERP processes and steer IT in the development teams. You will act as an enabler to design innovative solutions in the analytics and planning area and to manage the build of the solution as part of the product portfolio we are deploying via the Analytics Steering Board (ASB).
We are looking for a strong personality with a lot of hands-on experience. You will to a large extent support the FAST department within FBS to shape and execute the roadmap and the strategy in the Corporate Analytics and Planning area.
You will share the responsibly with the FAST team for building and steering end to end solutions, therefore experience working cross-functional among the stakeholders in the different VF Business Areas, the IT Supply organization and Group IT is highly needed.
Buzzwords like harmonization, standardization and digitalization will be your everyday challenges for which you need to proof a strong ability to think strategically across.
Responsibilities will include:
Responsible for steering the end-to-end development of a new product from requirements gathering through to release. The product development is based on modern Analytics and Planning technologies, with a strong focus on Power BI for the frontend, and backend solutions involving Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Data Lakes, and other Microsoft-based tools in the data warehousing and business intelligence landscape.
A key requirement is hands-on experience in building and steering complete BI products development, including data modelling, data integration (ETL), and visualization, particularly based on ERP and financial data.
Fulfill the role of Product Owner by defining scope and backlog items (epics, features, user stories) to guide the Agile development team efficiently.
Work in close collaboration with IT professionals across Vattenfall to assess existing technologies and identify improvement opportunities.
Manage project constraints such as risks, time, resources, and scope, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
Assess and follow up on the business case and value realization for transformation projects.
Act as a key bridge between business and IT, ensuring continuity, alignment, and effective communication throughout the project lifecycle.
Support governance bodies in the Analytics domain (e.g., Analytics Steering Board, Product Owner Board, LKUG).
Contribute to managing the application portfolio within Corporate Analytics and Planning.
Participate in developing strategic roadmaps for advanced analytics and reporting using emerging technologies such as S/4HANA Analytics, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), Azure Services, and modern Planning platforms.
Be part of Vattenfall's digitalization journey, driving harmonization, standardization, process improvement, and automation across financial and business domains.
Qualifications
To be successful, we believe you bring:
A relevant university degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Engineering, or a closely related field.
Proven experience delivering BI solutions end-to-end, with hands-on expertise in:
Power BI for data visualization and dashboard creation and other related MS tools such as PowerApps, PowerAutomate and Master Data Services or similar
Data warehousing and data modelling using Microsoft SQL, Azure SQL, or Snowflake.
Designing and implementing robust ETL pipelines and managing data quality.
Working with ERP and finance data structures and business logic.
Advanced knowledge of software engineering, data architecture, and system integration.
Deep understanding and practical experience with Agile methodologies.
Demonstrated ability to engage and manage diverse stakeholders across business and IT.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.
Ability to translate business needs into technical solutions and effectively convey value propositions.
Experience in technologies within the analytics product portfolio, such as Microsoft SQL, Azure Cloud infrastructure, and related BI tools.
Familiarity with SAP ERP, IBM, and SAP planning products, with a strong interest in S/4HANA, is a plus.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Latifa si Youcef on latifa.siyoucef@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
