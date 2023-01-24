Business Intelligence Analyst
Join the planet's most important fight
Normative is now looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst
Normative is accelerating the transition to a net zero world. We provide science-based carbon accounting software and tailored advice from net zero experts, enabling companies to reduce their carbon footprints.
The tools needed to reduce human impact on the climate won't build themselves - or support themselves, or communicate themselves, or sell themselves.
We are now looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to set up our BI function for the commercial team. In this role, with the support of your colleagues in the Business Systems & Intelligence team, you will select and implement the appropriate BI tooling and provide feedback on the design of our DataWarehouse. You will mature our forecasting tooling, increasing accuracy and predictability. You will also recognise patterns in our data, and set the commercial strategic agenda with your insights.
What you will do at Normative to aid the transition towards net zero emissions:
• Collect, analyze, and interpret large sets of commercial data from our data warehouse
• Help design the information infrastructure, as a SME of the Go-To-Market object model
• Create and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations for board decks, forecasts and company presentations
• Govern and monitor our core KPIs
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide relevant insights
• Identify trends, patterns, and opportunities that give insights to the commercial teams
• Create and implement data quality checks to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data
Experience we're seeking:
• You have experience working in B2B SaaS start-up/scale-up businesses
• You have deep experience with one or more BI tools
• You have knowledge of Python, SQL, R, SAS, and JavaScript
• You have experience of statistical modeling: logistic regression, linear regression
• You have deep expertise in data wrangling, data visualization, exploratory data analysis
• You are comfortable expressing your opinions, and have plenty of them. You also love coming across a good counterargument that changes your mind
• You care deeply about making a real contribution towards a sustainable future
Location
We operate on a hybrid remote model, and have offices across Europe. We prefer that you are based in or around either London or Stockholm. Our current aim is to be in the office a couple of days per week, with the possibility to work remotely when it is more suitable for you and your work schedule.
The recruitment process
We adopt a continuous selection process, so make sure to apply as soon as possible. Normative handles sensitive financial data and we will therefore conduct a background check before signing any candidate.
We welcome diversity with open arms and want to see candidates with different backgrounds and experiences.
