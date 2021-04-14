Business Finance Manager - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Älmhult
Business Finance Manager
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-14
Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra Göinge, Östra-Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
You see things a little differently. So, do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
IKEA Supply is part of Inter IKEA and is responsible for different business units across the IKEA value chain. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with various stakeholders in all our retail markets to secure customer availability at lowest total cost.
Intralogistics support with establishing, optimizing, integrating, automating and conceptualizing logistical flows for any (IKEA) unit that has a logistic or fulfilment component. With innovative, technology driven and automated intralogistics solutions for any IKEA unit we will together reach more of the many.
Come and join us!
We are now looking to recruit a Business Finance Manager to join our exciting journey.
As a Business Finance Manager, you will be developing the company and company efficiency in order to reach excellence within Finance, Business Navigation & Credit Management. Key contributor in supporting to drive business performance, in close collaboration with business leaders.
By steering business through the strategic landscape, taking lead in fact-based decision-making and supporting with tools, insights and recommendations, we enable goal achievements and customer satisfaction. Secure legal compliance to laws, standards and policies within Finance. Enable efficiency and develop new ways of working.
A few job specific key tasks and responsibilities could be:
Responsible for legal & operational financial reporting
Secure that the company has access to all needed competence within finance and navigation area.
Secure compliance with accounting and tax laws and legal rules and standards.
Secure compliance with IKEA financial policies & procedures and internal work instructions.
To develop and implement the functional plan for Finance and Business Navigation.
To develop and lead the budget/forecast process.
Sounds interesting?
Submit your application as soon as possible via this ad. At the latest 16 of April 2021.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Johan Segersten, johan.segersteen@inter.ikea.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact recruitment specialist Christina Appelqvist +46-766-113408
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Regular Regular
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
IKEA of Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5690674
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-14
Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra Göinge, Östra-Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
You see things a little differently. So, do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
IKEA Supply is part of Inter IKEA and is responsible for different business units across the IKEA value chain. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with various stakeholders in all our retail markets to secure customer availability at lowest total cost.
Intralogistics support with establishing, optimizing, integrating, automating and conceptualizing logistical flows for any (IKEA) unit that has a logistic or fulfilment component. With innovative, technology driven and automated intralogistics solutions for any IKEA unit we will together reach more of the many.
Come and join us!
We are now looking to recruit a Business Finance Manager to join our exciting journey.
As a Business Finance Manager, you will be developing the company and company efficiency in order to reach excellence within Finance, Business Navigation & Credit Management. Key contributor in supporting to drive business performance, in close collaboration with business leaders.
By steering business through the strategic landscape, taking lead in fact-based decision-making and supporting with tools, insights and recommendations, we enable goal achievements and customer satisfaction. Secure legal compliance to laws, standards and policies within Finance. Enable efficiency and develop new ways of working.
A few job specific key tasks and responsibilities could be:
Responsible for legal & operational financial reporting
Secure that the company has access to all needed competence within finance and navigation area.
Secure compliance with accounting and tax laws and legal rules and standards.
Secure compliance with IKEA financial policies & procedures and internal work instructions.
To develop and implement the functional plan for Finance and Business Navigation.
To develop and lead the budget/forecast process.
Sounds interesting?
Submit your application as soon as possible via this ad. At the latest 16 of April 2021.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Johan Segersten, johan.segersteen@inter.ikea.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact recruitment specialist Christina Appelqvist +46-766-113408
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Regular Regular
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
IKEA of Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5690674