Business Development Representative
2025-05-29
We're looking for an English-speaking Business Development Representative to join our Commercial team at Bambuser.
At Bambuser, we're transforming how the world shops online by bringing video commerce to life for some of the world's most loved brands. As a BDR, you'll play a key role in our outbound sales efforts by identifying, engaging, and qualifying new business opportunities across priority markets.
You'll be part of the Commercial team and collaborate closely with Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Partnerships. Your mission is to spark the first conversation with leading ecommerce brands, retailers, and digital-first companies, setting the stage for impactful customer relationships.
If you thrive in a fast-moving SaaS environment, enjoy connecting with people, and want to help shape the future of online shopping, this is a great opportunity.
What you'll do
Proactively identify and qualify new prospects through outbound channels (email, cold calls, LinkedIn, and video), aligned with Bambuser's Ideal Customer Profile
Book discovery meetings for Account Executives in key international markets
Research and prioritize target accounts, tailoring your outreach to speak to ecommerce decision-makers
Collaborate with Marketing on localized campaigns, events, and lead nurturing
Represent Bambuser at virtual and in-person events to build pipeline and awareness
Who you are
1+ year of experience in business development, sales development, or a similar commercial role
Comfortable making cold calls and starting conversations with new prospects
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
A strong communicator who is proactive, curious, and motivated by goals
Structured and self-directed, with a willingness to learn new tools and adapt fast
An interest in ecommerce, SaaS, or digital innovation is a plus
Familiar with tools like Salesforce, Outreach.io, or LinkedIn Sales Navigator
If you bring experience from ecommerce, have worked in a startup or scale-up, or speak additional languages like French or Spanish, that's a plus.
What's in it for you
You'll take ownership from day one and learn what it takes to succeed in high-performing sales. You'll build real relationships with some of the world's most exciting brands, work alongside experienced teammates, and gain visibility across the company. If you're eager to grow, this role offers a clear path into more senior commercial opportunities as we scale.
This is Bambuser
Bambuser is a pioneering company in virtual commerce technology, playing a key role in driving customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers, such as Audi, Viktoria Beckham, Sonos, LVMH among many others.
Founded in 2007, Bambuser has been at the forefront of live streaming technology, and in 2019, it revolutionized the industry by launching interactive eCommerce solutions. This quickly made Bambuser the platform of choice for businesses worldwide. By making video shoppable, Bambuser has created a new era in virtual retail, consistently innovating and providing cutting-edge solutions to its global clientele.
