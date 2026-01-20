Business Development & Support Manager
2026-01-20
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Business Development & Support Manager, you will play a key role in identifying, evaluating, and driving strategic business opportunities across markets and segments. You will collaborate closely with cross functional teams in Sweden and China to transform insights into actionable strategies that strengthen Scania's competitive edge.
The work location is Södertälje.
Job Responsibilities
Business Development
• Identify and assess new business opportunities that align with Scania's long-term strategy.
• Develop business cases, recommendations, and proposals for new initiatives, partnerships, and solutions.
• Lead and coordinate cross-functional projects from idea to execution, ensuring measurable outcomes.
Business Support
• Provide structured analytical, operational, and project support to management teams.
• Prepare executive-level reports, presentations, and communication materials for key stakeholders.
• Develop and improve tools, processes, and frameworks to support business planning and performance tracking.
• Facilitate cross-team alignment, ensuring smooth execution of priorities and clear communication.
• Support strategic governance, follow ups, and the translation of strategy into operational actions.
Who You Are
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Management, or a related field.
You also have:
• Proven experience in business development, strategy, consulting, or a similar role.
• Strong analytical and problem solving skills with a data driven mindset.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities.
• Experience of a leadership position.
• A collaborative spirit and the ability to work across cultures and disciplines.
• Fluency in English.
• Scania experience is an advantage.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
The ambition for the R&D organisation is to maintain and further develop the Scania's product portfolio for the Chinese customers and market. If you enjoy to be a first-mover in executing bold strategies you will enjoy the journey we have ahead of us! The speed and the quality of our strategy execution will be the most important differentiator the coming years ahead.
• Be part of a global company at the forefront of innovation in sustainable transport.
• Work in an inclusive, diverse, and highly collaborative environment.
• Opportunities for continuous learning, leadership development, and global career growth.
• A purpose driven culture where your ideas can directly influence the future of mobility.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV, a copy of relevant certificates, and we kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-01. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Måns Gref, HR Scania R&D China, mans.gref@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9694060