Business Development Managers
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-22
Join us on our journey to net zero.
Aurobay is strengthening its technical sales team to take on more exciting powertrain projects. When joining our Sales & Market organization you will meet a very engaged team prepared to take on the challenges of the future. Our company is on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow business with our group-company customers as well as onboarding new external business, both within the automotive industry and beyond. Your contribution is key for our success when moving our positions into the future of sustainable powertrain solutions.
We are looking for Business Development Managers. When joining our Sales & Market organization you will meet a very engaged team prepared to take on the challenges of the future. Our company is on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow business with our group-company customers as well as onboarding new external business, both within the automotive industry and beyond. Your contribution is key for our success when moving our positions into the future of sustainable powertrain solutions - Re-imagining motion for a brighter tomorrow.
What will you do?
In the role of Sales Manager, you will:
• Represent our company with a comprehensive understanding of our offerings and solutions.
• Be the brand ambassador internally and externally by acting in accordance with our company core values and ethics.
• Develop our business (mainly B2B) based on long term customer relations and partnerships.
• Research consumer needs and identify new leads and opportunities aligned with Aurobay Sales strategy.
• Create and execute sales plans that expands customer base and extends global reach (within the automotive industry, but also in other industries)
• Achieve Sales & Market objectives through effective execution of sales activities.
• Manage and lead sales projects with cross-functional interaction and involvement.
• Support your team colleagues with knowledge within your field of expertise
Do you fit the profile?
You may have a background within technical B2B sales with interest and/or knowledge in powertrain applications, or an engineering background with experience in projects with OEM/Supplier interactions and preferably within the sales process.
Ideally, we see that you fulfill the following requirements
• 7+ years in sales management in an international context with B2B focus
• You can outline and negotiate contracts within normal business as well as when there is no existing praxis
• Strong technical background - from powertrain or similar applications/products.
• Proven track record of success in managing sales cycle from plan to close
• You are social, open, work actively to increase work network and be a team player but also comfortable to work with individual topics.
• You need to master oral, written, visual communication and presentation in English.
• Extensive experience from working in an international environment.
• Coordination of activities and lead cross-functional teams
• Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills
• Strong leadership ability
To flourish at Aurobay you are a caring, collaborative person with a global mindset, and a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence. You like communication, and are a curious person with high integrity, loyalty, systematical and agile thinking. You are self - driven and structured individual who enjoys collaborating with colleagues. You have positive attitude and want to be a part of the journey to build Aurobay, we hope that you'll join our journey.
We encourage diversity and believe that the different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives our people bring make us stronger as a company.
How to apply
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Andreas Möller, andreas.moller@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
, tel +46708219331
Deadline to submit your application is January 8th, 2023, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Good luck with your application!
About Aurobay
Aurobay develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from both Volvo Cars and Geely. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles. Ersättning
