Business Development Manager for Charging & Energy Software
2026-02-03
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Business Development and/or Product Manager to support the strategy and roll-out of Charging & Energy software products. In this role, you will help translate strategy into clear priorities, product roadmaps, and business cases, working closely with a Software Product Management team and a wide range of cross-functional stakeholders in an international environment.
Your focus will be to maintain and scale products and ecosystem capabilities according to short- and mid-term roadmaps, while actively contributing to the long-term strategy and product direction.
Job DescriptionMonitor the competitive landscape and market trends within charging and energy
Perform market analysis and market sizing
Build business cases together with Product Owner(s) and Finance, and translate them into prioritization, product roadmaps, and launch plans
Align priorities and plans with internal stakeholders across functions
Manage external partners and suppliers in collaboration with Procurement
Coordinate cross-functional workstreams and contribute to product launches
Support scale-up and continuous development of the business in a cost-efficient way
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of relevant experience in Product Management and/or Business Development
At least 3 years of relevant experience within Charging and Energy roles (e.g., within an OEM, utility/energy company, or consultancy)
Proven experience working with large and complex project management involving strategy, product roadmaps, and launch plans
Experience building market sizing and business cases from the ground up
Good understanding and/or experience in software-enabled products or SaaS
Good understanding of vehicle and digital technical enablers
Comfortable working in a matrixed and international organization
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Nice to haveAdditional languages beyond English
Application
