Business Development Manager
2024-11-29
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF) is looking for a resourceful Business Development Manager. If you're keen to shape the development of our business and take on an active role in strategic projects, business intelligence, and commercial strategy development, this is the position for you.
Welcome to a global company with great career prospects!
About your job
In this position, you play a pivotal role in driving our growth agenda. You actively support the development of commercial strategies across our business area, such as business and go-to-market models. To ensure alignment with our strategic objectives and create value across our business unit, you lead cross-company projects and analyses. You contribute to business intelligence efforts by gathering, analyzing, and visualizing data in ways that inform critical decision-making. This includes preparing decision materials for key stakeholders, including CEO and Board of Directors.
Your ability to create structured financial and business models and draw meaningful insights is essential for evaluating opportunities, identifying risks, and ensuring smooth execution of initiatives. Collaboration is at the heart of this role - you work closely with SMF's management team, business units, external advisors, and other stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of our strategy.
You report to the Vice President of Business Development and M&A for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions and are based at our headquarters at Gasverket in Stockholm. We offer a hybrid work solution. Some global travel is part of your job.
What you need to succeed
A relevant degree in engineering business or finance.
Strong analytical skills and experience in business modelling.
The ability to structure and manage complex data effectively.
Solid project management capabilities and the ability to lead cross-company initiatives.
Excellent communication and visualization skills, with the ability to present complex information in an understandable format.
Experience from the software or discrete manufacturing industry is advantageous.
Fluency in English.
Your personality truly makes the difference! You have a proactive and strategic mindset enabling you to see both the bigger-picture and spot the important details. You thrive in dynamic environments and have a knack for managing diverse stakeholders, demonstrating composure, confidence, and clarity.
Shortly about us
We're on an exciting growth journey, building the new digital era of manufacturing. Our solutions automate and connect the component manufacturing value chain - from design and planning to preparation, production and verification. As the market leader in CAM and metrology software with over 400,000 software licenses and global footprint, we have a unique foundation to build on. Adding your strategic acumen and drive, we're poised to lead the industry and solidify our position as a top player in digital manufacturing.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Eric Murander, Vice President, Business Development and M&A, Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-203 45 78.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
Send your application no later than December 15th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072214.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Storviltsgatan 10
115 47 STOCKHOLM
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9036281