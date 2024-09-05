Business Development Manager
2024-09-05
Visa alla jobb hos Påverka Nu Sverige AB
Are you a strategic thinker driven by developing and establishing long-term business relationships? Do you excel at finding new ways to strengthen both individual business opportunities and a company's overall business development? If so, Axentia offers you the chance to enhance your skills while pursuing strategic business development in a successful and global company.
In this role, you will work with customers and partners both operationally and strategically. Your primary mission will be to establish and develop relationships with new customers and strategic partners to secure Axentia's long-term business. You will focus on the customer, the product, and the market in a sector driven by sustainability and environmental improvement.
Key Responsibilities:
- Establish and develop relationships with new customers and strategic partners.
- Plan market activities and set targets to achieve.
- Travel abroad to visit customers, establish partnerships, and represent the company at exhibitions.
- Contribute with drive and heart, balancing freedom with responsibility.
You will join a high-performing sales team with extensive industry experience, supported by project managers, bid managers, product specialists, and marketing.
Qualifications
- Extensive knowledge and experience in sales and strategic business development.
- A strong interest in establishing new partnerships and maintaining long-term customer relationships.
- Experience with sales and products of a technical nature is a plus.
- Fluency in English; additional languages are highly valued.
- A humble, flexible, and self-motivated personality.
- A passion for building new relationships and continuous improvement alongside colleagues.
Company Culture at Axentia
Innovation and Collaboration: Axentia thrives on innovation and product development. The company works closely with customers to customize products to meet their needs, fostering a collaborative environment where creativity and customer feedback drive progress.
Sustainability: Axentia is deeply committed to sustainability. The company focuses on developing and delivering products that encourage more people to choose public transport, contributing to a greener environment. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in their cutting-edge battery- and solar-powered display systems.
Supportive and Dynamic Environment: At Axentia, the decision paths are short, and the pace of innovation is high. This creates a dynamic and supportive work environment where employees can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the company's goals.
Professional Growth: Axentia values professional development and offers opportunities for employees to enhance their skills and grow within the company. The team is composed of experienced professionals who support each other and work together to achieve common goals.
Community and Responsibility: Axentia aims to be a responsible employer and contribute to a more sustainable society. The company emphasizes environmentally friendly, professional, and safe operations.
Why Join Us?
At Axentia, we are proud of our team and our products, and we want you to be proud too! Here, you will have the opportunity to develop your skills, work in a dynamic and supportive environment, and contribute to a company committed to sustainability and a better environment.
Apply now to become a part of our journey and make a significant impact on our business and the world!
Headquartered in Mjärdevi Science Park, Linköping, Sweden, Axentia creates and develops cutting edge Display Systems for the public transport sector as well as cost-effective Alarm Systems for rescue organizations. With over 15 years of experience and a dedicated staff, Axentia has become a major player in these business areas.Axentia has a unique competence in low power electronics design, mobile network communication and FM data broadcasting which are corner stone technologies in our product portfolios. Ersättning
