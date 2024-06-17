Business Development Manager
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Älmhult
2024-06-17
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Business Development Manager
Default
Älmhult, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We offer positions that challenge your skills and inspire you to grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA offers well-designed, functional home furnishings at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. The role of the supply process is to buy, produce and distribute the IKEA range at the lowest total cost, making high quality available to the customer under good social and environmental conditions.
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are now looking forward to welcome a new Business Development Manager to Category Plastic Raw Material and Foam Chemicals.
Job Description
What will be your responsibility as a Business Development Manager for Category Plastic products Raw material?
You will lead the Global Business Development, Team are located in Älmhult; inspire and empower team and co-workers to perform to the best of their abilities and continuously develop in their assignments
You will be responsible to establish and develop high performing and diverse raw material supplier base which can meet the needs of our Home furnishing suppliers with a customer approach.
You will aim for wished position of being the preferred business partner for existing and new IKEA raw material suppliers
You will optimise our value chain that can make better products and service at lower total cost of raw material to enable lowest cost on the final product for the many people
You will set the business direction with clear Action Plan to improve and develop business and supplier performance, and deliver to Category Plan, using the Supplier Development Process
You will contribute in planning and execution of plastic material direction agenda to fulfil the sourcing assignment and pro-actively work together with cross categories and HFBs to integrate opportunities in raw material development and act on deviations
Part of the assignment is that you will also lead team and suppliers for operational purchase for foam-chemicals
You will secure compliance to IKEA Purchasing Manual and other agreed working methods
Qualifications
Are you our next Business Development Manager? You are a business leader who loves to ask "why..." and "what if.." and you are passionate about developing business and people. We see that you have a desire to find new business opportunities and make it happen through engaging and motivating people in a large organization. You have the capability to lead, develop and inspire people, as well as act as coach and mentor. You easily build trust and strong business partnerships to reach common goals across IKEA. As a person you have lots of energy, drive and commitment to reach excellent results.
We also see that you
You are capable to perform business analysis, risk assessment, scenario planning and draw conclusions to support the right business decisions and implementations
You have good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value
You have deep knowledge of industry and market specific conditions and macroeconomics trends
You have strong knowledge of supplier capabilities and material, service and production
You have deep knowledge of Supplier Development Process and Purchase Development Process
You have very good finance knowledge and are strong in negotiations
You have ability to transfer big picture into concrete actions and learn fast
Additional information
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the role please contact Erik Ljungblad (Category Manager) at erik.ljungblad@inter.ikea.com
. We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by July 1, 2024.
We are reviewing applications as they come through and interview continuously, so don't wait to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8754906