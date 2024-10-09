Business Development Manager - Volvo Group Trucks Technology
2024-10-09
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about inspiring, influencing and driving the future of Volvo group? Do you want to be in the forefront of the transportation industry transformation towards a sustainable future? If so, Strategic Product Planning is the place to be.
WHO ARE WE?
Strategic Product Planning is a global, highly strategic, and influential function within Group Trucks Technology (GTT), as we support the entire Volvo Group navigate the transformation and set the direction of a visionary and holistic product plan driving the Group's long terms ambitions.
Our organization has a focused responsibility to drive and initiate vehicle, services and solutions that fulfill future customer needs. We work with our products from a global strategic level and work closely together with the technology organization, the whole Group, strategic business partners and alliances.
We are passionate about shaping the future we want to live in. Our belief is that teamwork and inspiring each other to think new and different is what makes us create value on a higher level. We are committed to making a change, for people by people.
We constantly strive to increase innovation, industry knowledge and efficiency through collaboration, always aiming at delivering the most competitive product and service offer in the industry
THE POSITION
Our global team works in close collaboration with cross-functional teams to identify and assess new opportunities, design new business model and drive negotiation with potential partners to establish future cooperation and/or strategic alliance. We are also engaging in Merger & Acquisition, divestment initiatives to bring the product strategy perspective.
We are now looking for Business Development Manager to join our Partnership product strategy team.
As a member of our team, you will lead, drive, and facilitate operational and strategic tasks and you will be a key player to investigate, build, negotiate new business opportunities with external entities and support to maintain and further develop our established partners' network.
To be successful in this role we believe that you are a self-driven individual, who enjoy working with new challenges and new way of thinking and have a great interest and knowledge in future trends, business development and innovation within the transport industry.
WHO ARE YOU?
We are in this recruitment looking for someone who are a few years into their career, curious for a new challenge within the business development area.
You are a great team player with organization skills and it's a merit if you have experience in driving strategic investigation, across organization and in a multicultural environment. Your dedication to achieve results through collaboration will be a key element.
You are a person who dares to challenge status-quo and proposing different alternatives for managing our product strategy and product plan.
You always strive for efficiency, synergy and continuous improvement to stay ahead of competition. You are comfortable with uncomfortable, ready to navigate uncertainties and able to adapt to different environment, learning from different culture, and way of working with external partners from different countries.
You fully embrace a growth mindset and can encourage others to do the same.
You hold a master's university degree in business administration, engineering, marketing, economics, law, or equivalent related degree.
You have a capacity to simplify complex information and communicate accordingly and you speak fluent English.
We believe you come with a ownership mentality, problem solving mindset and that you are someone who likes working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment with enthusiasm.
Your great appetite to work collaboratively is one of your key strengths.
You are someone who likes to have fun at work and makes sure everyone always feels welcome and included.
This position will be based either in Lundby, Gothenburg or St Priest, France with business travelling expected on occasional basis.
If this sounds interesting, please don't hesitate to contact us or submit your application. We will continuously review all applications and interviews will be held during the application period.
Hjila Bouguerrouma, Head of Product Strategy Partnerships, hjila.bouguerrouma@volvo.com
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Last application date 9th of November.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
