Business Development Leader - Supply Chain Development
2025-02-25
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously re-invent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
We are transforming how we work across IKEA, building a foundation to execute the IKEA strategic goals in a more efficient and effective way. This includes a new way of developing IKEA where we execute long-term strategic objectives, while responding to changes in the world around us with agility and speed. The starting point is End-to-end process orientation and a new approach to developing, running and innovating capabilities through empowered teams, supported by agile ways of working.
Job Description
Within the Business Process Management team we lead the Manage goods flow end to end process, driving cross-functional collaboration to enhance the end-to-end process for total IKEA value delivery, aligning with IKEA strategies. This involves:
Securing aligned and anchored prioritization and sequence in E2E Goods Flow Roadmap
Enhancing operational excellence through process development and continuous improvements
Co-developing and operating the IKEA Business process management framework through the BPM network and process developer community
Delivering value through leading transformational business development initiatives like compliancy, transparency and efficiency e.g. through GS1 standards and Smart tags
Securing a holistic approach to business transformation and change management related to the IKEA operating model
As we navigate through our transformation journey, we recognize the need for a setup that allows us to keep together scope/initiatives which span across several capability areas. We are looking for two business development leaders. As a business development leader you will secure refinement, breakdown and hand over of work to relevant capability areas where development is driven. meaning there is no permanent "taking over of responsibilities" from existing lines.
The two assignments will have different focus areas, which one speaks the most to you?
One Business Development Leader who will align plans across areas and processes and serve as the single point of contact for Food, IKEA and for Business stakeholders as well as for the Innovation, supporting the DIN networks related to Supply.
The second Business Development leader will focus on the planning leader assignment in the forming Traceability core team where you together with Business Process Owners, Capability Planning Leaders and the Process and Capability Area Architects create and deliver a plan to accelerate traceability and compliance.
More over, for both assignments key responsibilities will be:
Secure alignment and collaboration cross capability areas.
Stakeholder management/Change management and communication - maintain stakeholder map
Business Engagement - one point of entry for stakeholders
Lead from strategy to work break-down for defined scope and secure priority setting
Responsible for keeping the breakdown of work in relation to the initiative scope in consistency with the overall IKEA integrated plan enabling transparency across the Capability areas progress and scope
When applicable, facilitate Tertial Planning on Epic level, monthly follow-up/sync on Epic level for defined scope
Participate in Capability Area Forum and Cross-capability area planning forum to secure priorities
Collaborate with Enterprise Architect and coordinate EA assessments
Qualifications
Are you driven by a passion for IKEA Supply Chain and have in-depth understanding of the IKEA value chain and systems? If so, we want to hear from you!
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Strong knowledge of methods and mindsets for making progress and leading change in complexity (high uncertainty, unpredictability and high interdependencies)
Understanding of portfolio and project management principles and ways of working, traditional and agile
General insights to new technologies, to be able to understand digital as an enabler for developing new business capabilities
Experience from indirect leadership- enabling high performing teams
Strategic thinking and analytical skills, with the ability to translate vision into actionable plans.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and inspire others at all levels of the organization.
Demonstrated experience in change management, including stakeholder engagement, communication planning, and training delivery.
This position requires cross-organizational leadership beyond Supply and Inter IKEA. You will report to the Roadmap Manager in Supply Chain Development.
Additional Information
Sounds interesting? Join us in transforming how we operate IKEA to create value for our customers in an efficient and scalable way. We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where development and constantly being on the way is in focus!
The position is based in Malmö, Sweden and will require travelling.
Please send your in CV and Cover Letter (in English) where you tell us more about yourself and why you believe you would fit in to this job. Send your application via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 11th of March 2024. For more information about the role, please contact Hiring Manager, Fredrik Åkerberg at Fredrik.akerberg1@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
