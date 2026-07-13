Business Development Intern
Northmill Bank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 240 employees in 3 countries, 4 000 merchants and 600 000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
We are looking for a part-time Business Development Intern to support our growing team. In this role, you will work with the Head of Business Development to identify new business opportunities and to find ways to strengthen our core business. Your focus will include assisting with pricing, packaging, customer journeys, and conducting market analysis to help drive our strategic growth.
What you'll work on
Support the development of structured business cases for new initiatives
Conduct market research to identify new revenue opportunities and market trends
Perform data analysis to improve existing product distribution and customer journeys
Identify ways to improve our internal operations, such as ways to leverage GenAI
Assist in preparing presentations and materials for strategic partnerships
What we're looking for
A student at a leading university pursuing a degree in Business or Engineering. We are seeking candidates who have completed at least one year of their bachelor's degree, with a preference for those in their final year of their undergraduate study or first year of a master's program.
Previous internship experience is highly valued
Strong analytical skills and comfort with Excel and PowerPoint. Experience with SQL, Python, and Claude is considered an advantage
Ability to work approximately two days a week (flexible based on exam periods and other commitments). This is an office-first role.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr health care allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8059204-2099075". Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://careers.northmill.com
Regeringsgatan 20 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northmill Bank Jobbnummer
10001476