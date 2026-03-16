Business Development - Internship
My Ad International AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos My Ad International AB i Stockholm
About My Ad
My Ad is an AI-driven advertising platform that simplifies how businesses create, launch, and scale digital ad campaigns across key channels including Meta, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and more all from one unified dashboard.
The Role
You will work directly with the My Ad team to support our business development efforts through structured outreach and communication with potential clients. This is a practical, hands-on role where you will learn how technology companies introduce their products to the market.
What You Will Do
Conduct outreach to businesses via phone, email, and LinkedInIntroduce potential clients to the platformBook meetings and follow up with prospectsMaintain clear and organized records of outreach activitiesWork closely with the team to understand our product and target audience
What We're Looking For
Strong communication skills in English and SwedishCurrently studying or recently completed a degree in Marketing, Business, Economics, or related fieldProfessional and confident manner on the phone and in writingOrganized, self-motivated, and responsibleInterest in technology, startups, or digital marketing
What You Will Gain
Practical experience in B2B communication and outreachInsight into how a SaaS company approaches client acquisitionMentorship and guidance from the My Ad teamFlexible working structure
Please send us your CV and a short introduction about yourself and why you are interested in this internship. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: bardia@myad.se Arbetsgivare My Ad International AB
(org.nr 559515-8709), https://www.joinmyad.com/
Klarabergsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9798942