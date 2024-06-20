Business Developer to Contract Logistics
2024-06-20
We are recruiting a Business Developer, with the important mission to further develop our business and sales activities at Contract Logistics. We offer a dynamic and challenging position where you will be able to develop yourself on a personal as well as professional level.
GEODIS is a global logistics company with local presence and roots from Gothenburg. We are among the top companies in our field, customer focused and work actively with our value-based culture. We are working in an ambitious, international, and fast paced environment. Our employees are our most importantasset, and we strive to be the best workplace for our employees.
About the position
As Business Developer you will be responsible for developing the business within the Contracts Logistics segment. In line with agreed targets, you work to identify new business to build and maintain a prospect base, as well as build long-lasting relationships with our existing clients to maintain and develop our service offer.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Identifying new prospects to build and maintain a prospect base
Gain new clients within agreed sales scope
Maintain and develop our service offer with existing clients
Ensure customer satisfaction and build long-term relationships
Participate in RFQs
Collaborate with both internal as well as external stakeholders, domestically and abroad.
Utilize CRM in a correct manner
As Business Developer, you will frequently do business travels within Sweden. You will be placed at our Contract Logistics office in Arendal, Gothenburg and you will report to our Head of Contract Logistics. This is a permanent position, starting on agreement.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have at least two years of relevant sales experience from a similar role with focus on complex selling solutions, and a proven successful track record. You also have a thorough understanding of contract logistics and cross dock activities.
We are looking for a person with a strong personal drive that are motivated by gaining business and creating growth and profitability. Business mindset, customer focus, and structure are key drivers in your daily work.
As a person, you have good communication skills, and strive to build strong and trustful customer relationships. The position requires professional communication skills in English and Swedish.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion. Take this great opportunity to join our Contract Logistics team!
Application
If you have any questions about the role, please feel free to contact Johan Valton, Head of Contract Logistics, at 0700202308 or johan.valton@geodis.com
Last application date is 2024-08-11. We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so please do not wait in submitting your application. We are looking forward to hearing from you! GEODIS has collective agreements and a close collaboration with Unionen. Representative: Tommy Sidén, tel. 010 16 31828.
