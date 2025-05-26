Business Controller to Scania Finans AB
Introduction
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within TRATON Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 25 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is one of the largest financial services company within Scania. The company has around 100 employees, of which half are located at the headquarters in Södertälje and the other half of the workforce is distributed among our 7 branches, in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
We are looking for a Business Controller to strengthen our finance team! Our finance function today consists of an Accounting & Reporting department as well as a team of Business Controllers. We work closely together to support management and the organization with financial reports, analysis, and decision-making materials. This role requires delivering qualitative, timely, and relevant financial information.
Role Summary
In this role, you will focus on credit controlling and play a key part in ensuring accurate reporting and financial analysis related to our portfolio, credit risk and bad debt reserves. You will work closely with our Credit Manager, supporting decision-making with high-quality financial insights. Your ability to analyse large data sets and provide clear, actionable recommendations will be essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide data-driven insights and analysis
Ensure accurate and timely reporting, identifying key trends and risks
Lead financial planning and forecasting related to bad debt reserves
Act as a key business partner to the Credit Manager
Develop and optimize Excel-based models and financial tools for analysis and reporting
Your profile
We are looking for a structured and analytical Business Controller with a strong finance background. You should have:
A degree in Finance, Business Administration, Economics, or a related field
At least 3-5 years of experience from controlling
Advanced Excel skills - strong ability to work with large datasets, build financial models, and automate reporting
Fluency in English and Swedish
Knowledge of accounting concepts, rules and regulations
Experience with Business Intelligence systems is a plus
A background in banking, financing, or insurance is highly valued
This role requires a detail-oriented individual with a strong ability to view the bigger picture. You are analytical, solution-oriented, and adaptable, with an ability to work both independently and collaboratively. Excellent communication skills are essential as you will engage with both internal and external stakeholders. A service-minded approach and a keen interest in supporting strategic business objectives are crucial for success in this role.
We offer
Interesting challenges and opportunities for growth in a dynamic environment. You will be working for an international company with highly skilled colleagues. We apply partial hybrid workplace, access to Scania office hub at Sergel in Stockholm and a direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje.
More information
For further information about this position please contact recruiting manager Maila Hagström, maila.hagstrom@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and certificates. Please apply no later than June 8, 2025.
We look forward to your application!
