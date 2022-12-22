Business Controller to Kollmorgen
Kollmorgen Automation AB / Controllerjobb / Mölndal Visa alla controllerjobb i Mölndal
2022-12-22
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kollmorgen Automation AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for you, a Business Controller for one-year temporary position that wants to be a part of a global high-tech product company!
About the position
One of our colleagues will be on parental leave and therefor we are now looking for a Business Controller to help us take the next step in in the journey of Digitalizing Finance. We see great opportunities in the areas of rationalization, standardization, and visual management. In addition to that, you will also support the Product Management department with the pricing work.
Would you like to drive improvement by structuring data and reporting, and develop a state-of-the-art Visual Management? Are you structured, collaborative and have a good knowledge in Excel and at least basic understanding in Power BI? Do you want be part of a great team with high engagement, strong competence, and a great sense of humor? Then you should apply!
Key Responsibilities:
Your main tasks will be to structure data and develop reporting, to rationalize the closing process and weekly deliveries. You will build up standard work and standard processes related to Closing, Forecast, and Pricing and prepare visuals to the management team.
Your main focus will be development of reporting, but also be part of pricing work, closing activities and ad hoc tasks.
We are looking for you
• . who enjoys being a part of a team that is working close together. As a person, you are analytical and with problem solving skills which makes you see the details as well as the bigger picture to not get stuck if something goes wrong. Furthermore, you plan your work to be able to easily deliver on time to meet business deadlines. We think that you also have some patience when hitting obstacles, such as technical issues.
Since we are a smaller company, we are looking for a person that enjoys learning new things to be able to work and preform in different areas, both now and in the future. Finally, you are a person that asks for help when you need it - no one can know everything and the team highly value tight collaboration and support to each other.
Preferred Experience and Knowledge
• Bachelor's Degree in Business, Finance, or a related field
• 3-5 years' experience in a Finance, Business Control or Data Analytics
• Strong knowledge in Excel (handling large amount of data, but no need for VBA)
• Basic but preferably good knowledge in Power BI.
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our Swedish headquarter in Mölndal. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
A part from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
80-100% employment, depending on your preferences. Temporary position, February 2023-March 2024. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, reach out to hiring manager Joakim Hangby +46 732571237. Welcome with your application!
Check out more open positions (https://career-agv.kollmorgen.com/jobs),
follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kollmorgen.ndc),
get to know us better through our Candidate Blog (https://kollmorgenagv.teamtailor.com/blog),
and see videos about our products at our Youtube channel! (https://www.youtube.com/user/ndcsolutions) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), http://kollmorgen.com/agv Kontakt
Malin Pajnert malin.pajnert@kollmorgen.com 0732 57 12 00 Jobbnummer
7285953