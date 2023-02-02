Business Controller to Direct Link
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
Do you want to work as Business Controller in an international environment and a rapidly changing business? Are you a business-oriented person who wants to contribute to our growth, and the modernization of our finance function in an entrepreneurial driven company? Then this role might be something for you.
Join us
Direct Link creates borderless logistic solutions for global delivery. We customize solutions that expand our clients' markets worldwide. You will be a part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for our business. Direct Link is a part of PostNord. As a Business Controller within EMEA at Direct Link, you are part of the Finance function of the region with a strong focus on commercial development and YoY growth.
Your new role
The Business Controller has a central role in the Finance function going forward, working to ensure plans and activities are aligned to support the region's and company's tactical and strategical milestones. The Business Controller should bring his/her knowledge about where the company is heading from a financial perspective to support the line organization in interpreting financial data in a proactive way. As our Business Controller you will also help develop the region 's management control system, processes and tools. Participating in the closing process with analysis and follow-up is also part of the role.
Key responsibilities as Business Controller:
* Driver budget and forecasting processes
* Revenue management and revenue consolidation/reporting
* Provide financial/commercial support to the entire EMEA organization
* Work with Finance Managers to design and implement operational and financial KPI's
* Sales and margin analysis
* Actuals vs budget and trend analysis, whole P&L
* Participates in month- and quarter end closings
* Process improvements and ad hoc tasks
You will report to the Finance Director of EMEA and the position will be based in Solna, Sweden. Hybrid workplace is possible.
We are looking for someone who has
* University degree in Business Administration or equivalent
* One or a few years ' experience from a similar role, working closely with core business
* Experience from working in an international environment
* Excellent skills in Excel are required
* English fluently, both written and spoken
To be successful in this role you need to be business-minded and result driven. You are social and easygoing and you like to create good relations with people around you. Analytical problem-solving skills and numerical skills are required.
We offer you
* Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
* Wellness allowance & access to the office's gym and indoor swimming pool
* Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation PostNord Plus
* Great occupational pension terms
* Great development opportunities
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
Apply
In this recruitment, PostNord collaborates with Jefferson Wells, please apply via the link. If you want to know more about the job, you are welcome to contact Jefferson Wells, recruitment consultant Therese Thunström therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
.
The selection process will be ongoing, so please, send your application as soon as possible.
At postnord.com/karriar, you can read more about PostNord as a workplace. For union contact persons see postnord.com/fackliga
