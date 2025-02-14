Business Controller to Business Area Surveillance
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
As a Business Controller you will work in a dynamic and international environment at a company where you as an employee get great responsibility and good development opportunities. As a Business Controller, you will be a strategic partner to our procurement managers, ensuring that our purchases are both profitable and capital efficient. You will work closely with production and project controllers, providing financial insights and analysis to drive strong business decisions.
You will be part of a finance team of three, working together to support the business with financial expertise. The role may also require some national travel, approximately 1-2 times per month.
Your main responsibilities:
* Act as a financial co-pilot to procurement managers.
* Monitor and analyze financial aspects of procurement decisions.
* Identify areas for improvement and drive actions.
* Educate the organization on financial matters.
* Contribute to process and system improvements within the finance function.
Your profile
We are looking for an analytical and business-driven individual with strong communication skills. You thrive in a collaborative environment and can translate financial insights into actionable recommendations. Since you will work closely with multiple stakeholders, excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English are required.
We believe you have:
* A degree in finance, business, or a related field.
* Experience in controlling, preferably within procurement or production.
* A solid understanding of accounting and financial models.
* A proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
