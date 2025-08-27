Business Controller (parental leave)
2025-08-27
Om jobbet
We are looking for a Business Controller (parental leave) for a global company. This role can be based in either Huskvarna, Jonsered or Stockholm. Start is on November 17th and run until January 31st, 2027. It is a limited-term contract to begin with.
This role is about being an active part in monthly follow up as well as budget and forecast processes:
Monitor and proactively address issues on the financial performance of GIS
Continuously improve data quality related to GIS financial follow up.
Cost analysis and forecasting and accrual
Prepare for and be an active part in financial forums towards business- and service owners.
The overall responsibilities for the Controlling function are:
Cost and Process compliance and development
Project and Program controlling
Financial Co-driver to the business
Service Provider - Turning Data into Insight
Mandatory requirements:
A minimum of 5 years of work experience in a similar position and strong Controlling background
University degree in Business Administration/Finance or similar
Good knowledge of IT tools and MS Office
Excellent English, verbal and written
Preferred qualifications:
Relevant experience in IT Controlling "is a plus"
Experience in a multi-national organization is desired
Experience in working with projects or budget/forecasting related to projects
Preferred characteristics:
Self driven, result oriented
Likes fast paced climate with tight deadlines
Good at collaboration in different forums and with other people
This is a full-time consultant position in either Huskvarna, Jonsered or Stockholm through Incluso. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Lisa Hutter at lisa@incluso.se
