Business Controller, Operations
2025-01-30
Make our business, your business
At Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better, for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the organisation
Electrolux is part way through a global finance transformation journey and has established a Financial Reporting & Analysis Center of Excellence (CoE), which is responsible for developing the general FR&A process and providing business controlling support for the Electrolux Group. You will report to the manager of the FR&A CoE Operations Team.
About the role
In a dynamic and fast-moving environment, you act as a financial advisor by providing decision making support and business intelligence to the partners. You drive the planning and follow-up cycle of financial performance within a specific functional area, collaborate with the business areas and group functions as their trusted business partner and advisor. Within the FR&A CoE, you drive projects to develop, refine and standardize the business controlling process, and ensure cross-functional alignment.
In detail, you will:
Drive process standardization and implement improvements to reach efficiency and effectiveness targets in line with Finance and Controlling strategy
Be responsible for developing business analysis and controlling services in close collaboration with the business partners
Be first point of contact for the internal clients of the FR&A CoE related to development topics with the assigned area of responsibility
Act as the business partner to the functional teams in the business area and group functions
Drive cross-functional process improvement initiatives including knowledge sharing and best practices
Deliver a high level of customer service, customer satisfaction and performance targets
Ensure services are of high quality and compliant with Electrolux standards
Leverage data analytics and visualization tools to deliver insights on operational trends within the business
Assists in projects together with business & team of analysts as well as ad hoc tasks
Formal Qualifications:
5+ years of financial experience with a focus on financial reporting, analysis and planning.
Equivalent of a bachelor's degree in business administration (preferably finance or accounting), economics, engineering or similar
Proven track record of controlling, financial analysis and finance business partnering, and the creation of analytical models.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) required.
Knowledge of analysis tools such as Power BI or similar is appreciated.
Fluent in English (business English), both verbal and written.
Who you are:
Energy:
Strong tenacity, continuously striving to deliver results with good quality
Engages and inspires self and others to exceed expectations by setting clear objectives and direction
Flexible and willing to help team members deliver the results in a short- and long-term perspective
Proactive, forward-thinking mindset with strong business understanding
Ability to effectively communicate financial information and analysis to stakeholders at all levels of the organization
Openness:
Analytical and open approach to internal and external partners
Encourages and promotes cross-collaboration, diversity and networking to create greater business success
Agility:
Pro-active self-starter who can adapt easily to ambiguous situations while having a composed and solution-focused mindset
High acumen in analyzing and managing complex and large amounts of information
Growth:
Innovative in proposing new ideas and approaches to solving problems
Curious about new ways of working and challenges current practices
Identifies issues in processes and provides support for continuous improvement
Strong desire for continuous learning and actively seeking feedback to improve opportunities to raise your professional qualifications and develop skills
Where you'll be:
You will be based either in Stockholm or Cracow, depending on your current location. No relocation is required.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family and health friendly benefits
Generous vacation
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
