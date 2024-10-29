Business Controller needed!
Do you have several years of experience in Business Controlling? Do you find it easy to adapt to digital tools and systems? If you are looking for a meriting job with a successful company, this might be what you've been looking for!
About the position
One of Perido's many clients is a company active in the automotive industry. They are one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery, and marine and industrial engines. We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join their team in the company's office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Business Controller, you'll be instrumental in driving the client's ambitious transformation goals by overseeing the financial health of their Digital & IT Infrastructure and Onsite Services. This role involves far more than numbers-you'll partner closely with management, providing crucial financial insights and advice to guide strategic decisions. From leading financial planning processes to managing cost awareness and analyzing IT expenditures, you'll play a vital role in ensuring that our digital initiatives are profitable and scalable.
You'll join a diverse, collaborative global team that thrives on innovation and continuous learning, actively supporting the journey toward the client's ambitions. If you're ready to influence key digital advancements, this role offers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.
Your characteristics
To thrive as a Business Controller, a blend of strategic thinking, creativity, and analytical skills is essential. You should be able to visualize complex financial information clearly and communicate it in a way that drives action and resonates with management and stakeholders. Building and maintaining strong relationships is key, as this role requires close collaboration across departments and regions in a diverse, multicultural environment.
Flexibility and pragmatism will help you adapt to a constantly evolving landscape, especially during periods of transformation. A positive attitude, combined with a genuine sense of enjoyment for the work, helps in navigating challenges and staying engaged. To be successful in the role of Business Controller, not only do you have a knack for uncovering insights in financial data, but can also take a big-picture approach, always with a view toward long-term goals and strategic impact.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
University/Master's Degree or equivalent in a relevant area
Several years of proven experience as a Business Controller
Experience in business and/or management team interaction
Easy to adapt to digital tools and systems
Good knowledge of SAP and Microsoft Office, especially Excel & Power Point
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written business English
Meritorious
Knowledge in Power BI
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-11-30. Start 2024-12-02.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34885 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
