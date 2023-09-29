Business Controller for Scania Purchasing Powertrain - Temporary position
2023-09-29
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania Purchasing is responsible for purchasing of products and services for all of Scania's units in the world, with the Head office located in Södertälje. Our Purchasing organisation is divided into four departments; two are responsible for purchasing direct materials for Scania's trucks, buses and Power solutions and two are responsible for purchasing spare parts, superstructures and indirect materials. Scania is currently in a shift from being a supplier of heavy vehicles to a supplier that offers complete and sustainable transport solutions. In parallel with this, Scania is leading the development of large common projects within TRATON, so this position at Purchasing will also give a chance for collaboration within the TRATON group.
Our controller for Purchasing Powertrain will be on parental leave as from the 1st of January to the 31st of May 2024, and we are currently looking for a new curious and ambitious Business Controller who wants to join our diverse team during this period and develop our business! There might be a possibility for a permanent employment in June depending on the situation.
In your Business Controller role, you will work closely and support Powertrain Purchasing department by being part of the departments management team, and at the same time be part of the Purchasing Controller team (SZB). You will report directly to the Group Manager Business Control and have a dotted line to the Purchasing Department Manager. You will also work in cross-functional processes and have a wide network with other finance departments at Scania. One of the biggest and most exciting challenges in finance at Scania right now is the transition to more automated working methods. It covers everything from processes to systems and will enable more time for business support and lead to us working more proactively.
Today the Business controlling team consists of 6 people with a good spread both in terms of experience, age, gender and culture. The team works result-oriented and is constantly driven by achieving short- and long-term goals. This we do with strong team spirit and at the same time with a lot of fun.
Your work assignments
• Control, guide, steer and support Purchasing Powertrain
• Full member of the management team Purchasing Powertrain
• Collaboration with our colleagues at TRATON/MAN/Navistar
• Responsible for budget, forecasts and follow up of result
• Lead various projects
• Develop the role of Business Control
• Support in Ad-Hoc tasks
Your profile
You have a Master of Business Administration or a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering (Industrial Finance). Requirement of at least 3 years' experience from Controlling. We expect you to be a confident person who have good communication skills and like to be a part of driving the business towards set targets. You should have the ability to take own initiatives and be comfortable working without clearly defined frameworks. As you will be sitting in a management team representing finance, you need to be prepared to put on the "Sheriff's badge" from time to time.
You should have high social skills and have easy to create relationships as you will have a wide network with many contact points. It's also important that you have good analytical ability and see the details as well as the big picture, good data handling is key for the position. You should have the ability to work at a high pace in a structured way and always strive to deliver what you promise.
Finally, the environment at Purchasing is international so you need to be fluent in spoken and written English.
But enough about us - we would love to hear more about you! If you are ready for the next step in your career don't hesitate to submit your application, the challenge is waiting around the corner!
For further information contact:
Recruiting manager: Alexandra Lindén, Group Manager Business Control, tel. 08-553 13 18 or Lucy Deniz, Head of Business Control & Analysis, tel. 08-553 804 52
