Business Controller Elhandel
2024-07-10
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Become a key player in shaping the future of sustainable energy as a business controller at Vattenfall!
We are seeking a Business Controller to join our dynamic team located within Business Control in the BA. As a senior member of the B2C management team, you will play a crucial role in contributing to the overall direction of the company. Your primary role will be to gain a deep understanding of how e-commerce functions in the Nordic region. You will be responsible for monitoring operations and results, working closely with the business to identify areas of improvement and implementing strategies to achieve success.
This is a challenging and rewarding role that offers the chance to make a significant impact and help drive the organization forward. You will be working for a company that values innovation and invests in its people. If you are a talented and motivated individual looking for a new and exciting opportunity, we encourage you to apply today!
Responsibilities and tasks
Supporting the development of business plans and forecasts
Providing analysis on pricing, sales volumes and product mix to the business
Supporting line managers in their monitoring and analyses - explaining numbers
Working actively with the analysis and puts forward suggestions for corrective actions - variance and cause analysis
Having focus in value creation - acts as business advisor and supports decision-making.
Operational business planning, follow up and reporting process in close collaboration with Financial Control
A support in tendering and calculations - business cases
Producing management reports
Qualifications
University degree
Minimum of 5 years of experience in a business controller role
Strong background in business planning and analysis
Excellent communication skills
Knowledge and experience with business support systems (preferred)
Excellent proficiency in Excel
Fluency in both English and Swedish
Previous experience within the energy industry with a focus on electricity trading (meritorious)
As a person you are open and responsive and you thrive in environments that encourage collaboration. You communicate well and are always looking for ways to stay one step ahead. You are driven to take on big responsibilities and enjoy working independently towards set goals. Analysing data and building economic models is a strength of yours, and you understand the importance of working closely with operational areas and other staff functions to ensure success.
In order to fulfill the tasks of business planning a strong cooperation with the operational areas as well as other staff functions is necessary. This contributes to a dynamic and diversified work environment. Overall, you are a proactive and ambitious individual who is well- equipped to tackle the challenges.
Within BA Customers & Solutions the customer comes first. The employees strive to deliver the best customer experience and provide relevant offers and services to the customers. With over six million customers, Business Area Customers & Solutions is responsible for the sales of solutions and energy contracts to private and business customers in Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Locations: Sweden, Solna (Arenastaden), some trips to Finland may occur.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Kerstin Landgren + 46 70 370 44 08, kerstin.landgren@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter at Elisabeth.hagman@vattenfall.com
. Trade union representatives: Rolf Ohlsson- Akademikerna, Christer Gustafsson- Ledarna, Juha Siipilehto- SEKO, Anders Bohlin- Unionen.To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English or Swedish no later than July 28:th. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We will review your application after the application deadline.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
