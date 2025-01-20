Business Controller (certification AZ900)
2025-01-20
We are looking for a Business Controller (certification AZ900) for a global company in Stockholm. Start March 3rd, 10 months contract to begin with.
We are now looking for a Business Controller with an interest in and understanding of Technology.
As Business Controller, you will collaborate and work closely with stakeholders and other senior leaders within and outside Business Tech. A central part of the role will be to guide and support your units and to contribute to continuous improvement.
Your main focus is to enable and encourage a sound business mindset for the invested funds to maximize business value in line with company objectives, while ensuring good control and knowledge of our spend.
As a Business Controller, you'll be an integral part of a collaborative team working closely with fellow controllers on a daily basis.
We are looking for someone whose communication style is clear, inspiring and inclusive and who can effectively influence, empower and motivate others.
In addition, you will contribute to a positive workplace where honest feedback is encouraged and appreciated. You should enjoy working in a changing environment and approach improvements and new ways of working with an open mind.
Furthermore, you will:
Be responsible for the execution of budgeting, forecasting and reporting for your units and consolidate financial reporting for Business Tech
Manage monthly cut activities
Support with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and how to implement them
Monitor and secure specific financial flows (recharge costs, invoices, accruals)
Ensure data quality in relevant systems and sources
Participate in the work to continuously optimize our budgeting and forecast processes
Undertake analysis and investigations which contribute to business impact and cost consciousness
Inform and educate Business Tech leaders on financial planning and follow-up
Support and control the purchase processes including invoice handling and agreements
Be involved all the way from analysis and setting short-term goals to follow-ups and building long-term strategies and challenging the way we do business.
Have leadership ability, entrepreneurial spirit and a strategic mindset
Have a genuine curiosity and interest in technology as well as numbers
Furthermore, we believe you have:
Minimum 3 years of experience of a similar Controller role, preferably in a global company
Academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent area
A solid understanding of financial principles and practices
Ability to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and able to find solutions in complex situations and involve and influence various stakeholders
Proficiency in financial tools and software such as Excel, Pbi, SAP etc.
Ability to challenge status quo and ways of working
Ability to inspire and come up with new ideas
Ability to prioritize and focus on what is important
Required cloud certification: AZ900
This role requires fluency in English.
You understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is March 3rd, 10 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 75% on-site work.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9112445