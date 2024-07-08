Business Controller
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Business Controller you will manage our company's finances ensuring financial stability and growth.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering, Science, Finance, or a related field.
Experience in controlling, financial planning and analysis, and/or project management.
Expertise in calculations and projections.
Holistic business understanding with a focus on results and performance management.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proactive, forward-thinking, and solution-oriented approach to business topics.
Proficiency in project management and change management.
Curiosity and a keen interest in continuous learning.
Integrity and the courage to challenge constructively.
Enjoys communication and possesses high integrity, loyalty, systematic thinking, and agility.
Self-driven and structured.
Your role at Aurobay
Actively participating in the planning process, including forecasts and outlooks.
Collaborating closely with business units to ensure strong business acumen and providing specific insights and analysis as needed.
Supporting the implementation and maintenance of the company's financial steering model.
Ensuring the relevance and accuracy of management reporting.
Providing the Head of Controlling with ad hoc analyses and information to facilitate decision-making.
Presenting complex matters clearly, both in presentations and verbally.
Driving efforts toward increased automation and reduced reliance on Excel.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is August 11. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
We believe in the power of work-life balance and understand the importance of recharging. We wanted to let you know that our team is currently taking a well-deserved vacation to relax and recharge the batteries. As a result, there might be a delay in our response to your application, but we kindly encourage you to do the same and take this opportunity to unwind. Rest assured, we truly value your interest and will get back to you as soon as we return, refreshed and ready to continue the hiring process.
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Erik Forsman, erik.forman@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Louise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,+46 733 333 801
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
