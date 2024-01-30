Business Controller
We are looking for a Business Controller to a client in Västerås!
Your responsibilities
Coordinating regular project reviews.
Monitoring and actively optimizing ongoing project cost control status, cash flow, revenues, profit, gross margin.
Helping to identify opportunities and risks, monitoring mitigation actions to ensure timely implementation.
Providing financial support to the project team, whilst having the opportunity to review and improve current procedures and reporting requirements.
Managing and overseeing currency risk, preparing hedging for projects, monitoring payment collection and FX impact on project on monthly basis.
Providing support on claim management, back-charges and insurance cases.
Support Controlling function in implementing continuous improvements
Compliance - Internal Control process for O2C
Your background
Ideally you have a financial degree at bachelor/Master level and a minimum of 2 years experience in finance and /or controlling. You are organized, thorough and have excellent communication skills. You should also be skilled to work independently and strive for continuous process improvements.
In addition to this, an account or finance background with SAP (PS/PP/MM) is preferred and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office software is a must
You should also be confident working in both Swedish and English.
Email your application with CV and personal letter to: kontakt@linkyou.se
LINKYOU are specialists in recruitment and staffing. We work with different industries and welcome talents from different stages of their careers. Our recruitment process is structured and fast to maximize results for both employers and employees. Så ansöker du
