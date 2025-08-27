Business Controller - Stockholm or Huskvarna
We are seeking a Business Controller on behalf of our client. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, results-oriented, and demonstrates strong business acumen, drive, and a sense of urgency. You are structured, with great attention to detail and accuracy, even when working in a high-paced environment with tight deadlines.
Strong analytical ability is essential, including the capacity to interpret complex data and turn insights into clear, actionable recommendations and presentations. Since the role involves close cooperation with various functions, strong collaboration skills and confidence in managing multiple contacts across the organization are also key.
The client provides an international and dynamic workplace with a supportive work environment. As part of the team, you will collaborate with highly skilled and experienced colleagues. The role offers a flexible, meaningful, and challenging position that creates strong opportunities for both personal growth and professional development.
Key responsibilities of the Controlling function include:
Ensuring compliance and continuous improvement in cost management and processes.
Providing financial control and oversight for projects and programs.
Acting as a financial co-pilot and strategic partner to the business.
Delivering insights by transforming data into actionable knowledge.
Mandatory requirements:
At least 5 years of professional experience in a comparable role with a solid background in Controlling.
A university degree in Business Administration, Finance, or an equivalent field.
Strong skills in IT tools and MS Office applications.
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written.
Preferred qualifications:
Previous experience in IT Controlling is considered an advantage.
Background from working in an international or multinational environment.
Experience in project-related work, particularly in budgeting and forecasting, is highly valued.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2025-10-01
End Date: 2026-03-01
Application Deadline: 2025-09-02
Location: Huskvarna or Stockholm
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
