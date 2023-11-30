Business Compliance Export Control Manager
Come and join our team within the domain Export Control to enable and direct our business. As Export Control Manager at Business Area Surveillance, you will be part of the compliance function Business Compliance.
Within the function Business Compliance, we today host the following compliance areas:
EC, Export Control
FAR/DFAR, Defence Federal Acquisition Regulation, US
E&C, Ethics and Compliance
GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation
The Business Area has sites in Järfälla, Huskvarna, Linköping, Arboga and Gothenburg and the compliance function covers operations in Sweden, South Africa, Denmark, UAE and Finland. The function also has coordination within the compliance area towards our Operational Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia).
You will strengthen and be part of our Export Control team in Järfälla, or Gothenburg.
Your role
The role as Export Control Manager - is to ensure implementation of applicable laws and corporate legal/commercial directives and decisions by directing and supporting the Business Units within the Business Area Surveillance. The Export Control Manager work consists of, but is not limited to, application of different types of export authorizations, reporting, monitoring compliance, and signing legally binding statement and undertakings within the area of export control. It also consists of generally securing adherence of applicable laws and regulations within export control.
Within this specific role, you will work closely with the Business Units and functions such as project management, development, sourcing, production and shipping. You will be monitoring and supporting them so that they have:
Well-adapted, efficient and competent organizations to secure compliance
Well-adapted support systems and routines to manage export control issues to secure compliance
Adequate training in export control
Adequate training and knowledge of product classification within export control
Would you like to know more about the Saab-life and the benefits of joining us? Read our People Philosophy.
Your profile
Ideally, you have some years of experience and a record of accomplishment within the discipline of Export Control in a company managing complex system solutions. You may also be an engineer with some years of work experience within for example development or product management, who are seeking to develop your skills towards Compliance, or a recent graduate with an interest in technology and a desire to delve into Compliance and Export Control.
Your skills and experience:
The ability to be an ambassador for the function internally and externally
Be able to understand Saab's and the Business Area's strategies and policies and act in accordance with those directions and intentions
Strong ability to drive through and implement directions and policies
Developed problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset
Self-motivated with the ability to motivate others
Required skills:
Ideally some years of working experience from within R&D as an engineer, sourcing or production
Engineering degree or equivalent
Communication skills in English, verbal and written
A true team player
The ideal candidate would have:
Being certified "Export Control Manager" is meriting. However, the successful candidate will undergo training and become certified
Good understanding of Saab Surveillance and its products, organization and ways of working
Good understanding of Export Control, Production & Supply Chain
Understanding of the GMS processes: Win Business, Execute Business and Manage Project or similar from outside Saab
Knowledge and understanding of mechanics, electronics, software and microwave technology
Good understanding of design and product structures
Education, training and counselling are essential parts of the work tasks and we therefore put a lot of emphasis on personal characteristics.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
Read about our values here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
