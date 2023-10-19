Business Architect
2023-10-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you believe in servant leadership? Do you enjoy working in an international environment and collaborating with colleagues within Scania and the TRATON Group? Are you curious and searching for new solutions and with the desire to directly contribute to our success? Then you could be our next Business Architect!
This is us
You will have colleagues with diverse roles, backgrounds, and experiences who bring different perspectives and make us a more well-rounded team! We work closely with R&D stakeholders to convert business requirements into technology solutions while overseeing documentation and deployment. Ensuring the quality of products and services is consistent with Scania's quality and sustainability standards. But we are also a team who enjoys going out to either a restaurant or doing some other fun after-work activities.
What we offer
We offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks! We provide you with an individual development plan with opportunities both domestically as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a Business Architect, you will lead the transformation of a business and ensure key deliverables such as business capabilities, value streams, information, and organization are developed and implemented according to the business architecture framework. Your focus will also be to establish standards and best practices for the team's deliverables and develop relationships within Scania and TRATON Group.
Your main responsibility will therefore be..
• Lead and guide the organization in how to set architecture, processes, and improvements together with the other brands within the TRATON.
• Communicate with different cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Create architecture models to reflect the organization's strategies and goals.
• Produce new business visions and goals.
• Produce all necessary documentation for stakeholders and steering committees.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are a great leader who finds solutions and motivates others to deliver excellent results. You should enjoy working in a dynamic world in which you have to find solutions and new ways forward together with your team. You should have the ability to build relationships, engage people, be curious, structure information, and solve problems. You should also be able to communicate and situation adapt your communication to all levels of the organization.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, IT, business, or equivalent work experience.
• You have experience working as a Business IT Analyst, Business- or Solutions Architect.
• You have experience working with planning and deploying both business and IT initiatives.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience in agile ways of working, especially in a SAFe context, and change management are meriting. Working at Scania is also highly meritorious. In this position, we value a person who has the willingness to learn, wants to grow, and takes on more responsibility over time.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-05. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
