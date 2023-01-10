Business Analyst to Samsung
2023-01-10
We are currently looking for a Business Analyst to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Purpose of the Job:
To deliver the insight and intelligence of business to all related parties in order to find the best business opportunities and make proper business decisions.
Key Accountabilities & Job Scope:
• (The 5 or 6 areas of the job against which performance is going to be measured and the end result, if possible.)
• Channel PSI analysis and monitoring
• Sales performance in various level analysis
• Retail Management and Store performance
• Data and Process management
• CVP and QBP - Sell out management
Job Scope:
• Analyze available information for the specific context upon demands and request.
• Consolidate data from several sources with various qualities and build dashboards and reports with great visualization
• Support to identify growth opportunities, optimize business processes and find the best to inform the business decisions
• Work with other stakeholders involved in data management, to ensure we have an overall coherent way of management
• Developing metrics to drive improvement of performance, preparing recommendations for adjustments
• Design and implement end-to-end business processes to transform our business
• Cultivate a thorough understanding of the value of data inside of the organization, by being an owner for greater use of data to successfully expand our business cooperation
• Communicate insights and recommendations in data driven matters with internal and external parties.
• Presentations to the Sales team will occur once a week.
Dimensions:
• TV and Sound devices related business
Your Profile:
Qualifications:
• A degree from a university in a numerate subject (e.g. Economics, Science, Engineering or Business)
• Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.
• Excellence MS office skill especially Excel and Powerpoint
Skills & Attributes:
• Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
• Agile and flexible, reactive and proactive
• Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
• A true team player with a service driven and collaborative mindset
• High energy and passion for media and consumer products
• High capacity for empathy and emotional intelligence management
• High ability to generate and distribute internal knowledge
• Excellent English skills. Swedish is a plus
Experiance:
• Applicable work experience with full understand of basic business, Sales and supply chain flow is preferred
• Skills with analytical tools (e.g. Power Query, Power BI, SQL, Qilk etc.) is preferred
Sounds interesting?
