Business Analyst to Samsung
2024-04-24
We are currently looking for a Business Analyst to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Purpose of the Job:
As Business Analyst you will be responsible for systemizing business processes with focus on increasing effectivity. You will be responsible for doing gap analysis, follow up with internal stakeholders, testing and implementation. You will also give workshop/presentations to different operational teams to help them to use the systems effectively.
Key Deliverables:
* Identify process improvement opportunities in close collaboration with business representatives
* Translate business requirements into process and system specifications, data flows and implementation roadmaps
* Create concept reports/dashboards and data models
* Collaborate with the development team to communicate business requirements, data models and architectural decisions
* Analyze, identify and implement process improvements within business processes mentioned above by sales divisions and customer
* Analyze different kinds of data to improve and support daily operation
* Secure high level of accuracy (quality) in internal systems.
* Develop and maintain good customer relations and pro-actively drive improvement of business process with customers through workshops and meetings.
* Drive and coordinate new projects with all liaisons in a positive and constructive manner.
Your Profile:
Qualifications:
* Master degree (Business or Engineering)
* Advanced Excel and Power point skills
* Good understanding of database structures and data modelling
* Fluent in English
Experience:
* At least 5+ years of working experience working with business analysis/informatics within a fast-paced and complex business setting
* ERP system experience, preferably from SAP
* Project lead- and coordination experience
* Experience in Microsoft technologies (SSIS, SSAS) is a plus
* Experience in Qlik Sense
* Background within Supply Chain Management, Logistics or as business Analyst
* Experience from basic data integration work like SSIS framework
* Experience in environment with many different systems
Skills:
* Executor/"Do:er"
* The ability to communicate and interact effectively within the company across different functions is required
* The ability to multi-task, organize and manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively
* Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
* Flexible, logically minded and tolerant with problem solving skills
* Strong analytical skills
* Well presented and professional with strong customer focus. * Structured, organized and analytical
Personal Attributes:
* High involvement
* Speed and endurance in operational work
* The ability to communicate and interact effectively
* Team spirit
* Self-driven who take own initiatives
* Able to prioritize and handle peaks in volume
* Able to handle and analyze numbers and data
* Able to identify opportunities for improvement and suitable solutions
* Able to drive to implementation of changes
* Service minded but with ability to say no if needed
Sounds interesting?
