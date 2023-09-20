Business Analyst for future assignments within IT
2023-09-20
We at Adecco Professionals are currently seeking a Business Analyst for future client assignments. This is a proactive job advertisement with the goal of helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. If you possess strong communication skills, analytical thinking, and a background in IT, this could be the opportunity for you!
About the role
In the role as a Business Analyst, you will utilize your analytical capabilities to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement within our clients processes and strategies. By submitting your expression of interest, you provide us with the opportunity to consider your profile when we are searching for candidates for consultancy assignments within your specific professional field. Subsequently, we will be able to reach out to you when we receive an assignment that aligns with your profile. As we collaborate with several reputable companies that rely on us for their staffing requirements, there is also a chance that you may be contacted regarding positions that never reach the open market. As this is a proactive job advertisement, the responsibilities may vary depending on the assignment. As a Business Analyst, some of your primary responsibilities might involve:
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements
• Identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement within processes and strategies
• Facilitate communication and goal alignment between technical teams and business stakeholders.
• Utilize data visualization to present complex information clearly and compellingly.
Please note that by responding to this job advertisement, you are expressing your interest in potential future assignments. We frequently receive inquiries from clients within the field, hence, we are keen on connecting with candidates who would be interested in undertaking a new challenge.
About you
We are looking for a dynamic problem-solver with a passion for dissecting data and driving strategic decisions. As an individual, you possess strong communication skills, attention to detail, and excellent collaborative abilities. While specific requirements may vary based on the assignment, in general, we expect candidates to meet the following qualifications:
• Experience with or a background in Information Technology (IT)
• Some or several years of experience in the role as a Business Analyst
• Strong analytical and communication skills
• Experience working with agile methodologies
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About Adecco
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant on different assignments with our clients.
About the Application
Upon receiving your application, the first step in the process will be an email containing one or more tests, depending on the nature of your application process with us previously. Adecco utilizes tests as a part of the process with the aim of conducting assessments that are as quality-assured and fair as possible.
Contact details
If you have questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Fredrika Holm via Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
. If your inquiry pertains to registration, please contact Adecco 's Candidate Support at info@adecco.se
.
Welcome with your application!
