Business Analyst
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kungälv
, Strömstad
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Business Analyst for Category!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future with one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,800 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
About the Category team
The Category function in a market is responsible for driving revenue by managing activities, programs around branding, marketing, consumer experience and digital channels. They do not only handle the portfolio but are also in close touch with the consumer landscape to shape the programs, consumer journey and overall category strategy to win with consumers.
Role summary:
We're looking for a Business Analyst for Category to transform business needs into impactful data products and analytics solutions. In this role, you translate business needs into actionable analytics solutions, partnering closely with various stakeholders to deliver measurable impact.
Your day to day:
Translate Category business questions/needs into scalable analytics solutions(Reports, dashboards, data science models, self-service) or ad hoc analysis to influence business leaders with data-backed insights.
Engage with stakeholders to understand their needsand ensure their requirements are met. Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather input and feedback.
Drive the identification and automationof recurring operational tasks to enhance efficiency and reduce manual effort.
Be a stand out team player and collaborate with cross-functional teams (Category, Data Scientists, Research etc) to understand business needs and ensure relevancy of solutions & insights generated.
What you bring:
Storytelling and the ability to understand the data to make informed business decisions, and tell compelling data stories.
Deep understanding of data, and how data drives decision making in resource allocation.
Design of analytics solutions that enable data-driven decisions across Category teams.
Strategic mindset, with a demonstrable record of shaping business, marketing and commercial data analytics.
Your experience:
Degree in Business Management / Data Engineering / Technology or Finance
Minimum of 2 years of experience in Finance / Data Analytics (preferably in FMCG) with business modelling tools and analytics platforms.
Professional certifications such as CBAP (Certified Business Analysis Professional) or PMI-PBA (PMI Professional in Business Analysis) are a plus.
To be successful in this role, you should be adept at building and maintaining business models to support diverse scenarios, with strong analytical skills to investigate issues, perform root cause analysis, and recommend improvements. Familiarity with LeanIX and proficiency in BI tools would be an advantage, along with experience in data visualization and solving complex business challenges. You'll need to demonstrate curiosity, problem-solving capabilities and collaborate confidently across multi-functional teams and stakeholders.
Please note that relocation support is not availbale for this role.
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB
(org.nr 556123-8089) Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9675641