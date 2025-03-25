Business Analyst
2025-03-25
We are looking for an experienced Business Analyst to play a key role in upcoming projects and actively contribute to visualizing and supporting the business. In this role, you will gather and analyze requirements to ensure they are clear, complete, and feasible. You will act as a link between IT and the business, translating technical terms into business language and vice versa.
Your role involves understanding business needs and requirements while also considering the IT perspective. You will be involved in documenting both the current (AS IS) and future (TO BE) states of applications and systems, identifying areas for improvement, and proposing solutions to optimize business processes.
The work also includes leading workshops to bring together IT and the business, ensuring a shared understanding, and collaborating with development teams, project managers, and other stakeholders to ensure that the solutions meet both business and technical requirements.
The working model is hybrid, with 2-3 days a week on-site at the production site in Oskarshamn.
Requirements:
Fluent in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Experience in managing systems and processes and working in an agile environment
Ability to communicate technical and business aspects clearly
We are looking for a solution-oriented individual who is accustomed to working in cross-functional teams and has a holistic perspective on both business and IT needs.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
