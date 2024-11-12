Business Analyst
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are seeking Business Intelligence Analysts to join our Business Analytics team. In this role, you'll work with all company departments to define KPIs, measure performance, and implement predictive analytics. You will develop a deep understanding of our business and contribute to our continued growth by providing actionable insights that shape our operational strategies.
You are responsible to review data to understand trends and develop insights. Along with, work closely with various teams to establish performance metrics, create reports and dashboards, and communicate findings to help guide business decisions and strategies.
This is an opportunity to make a significant impact in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and manage business intelligence solutions for the organization
Define Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and reports for departmental and company-wide performance
Provide reports through office applications to improve business processes
Collaborate with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company's mission
Analyse business requirements and processes and recommend them to the management and executives for implementation
Create and maintain documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
Identify the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability
Implement reports and dashboards using reporting software
Perform ad-hoc analyses to answer complex business questions
Education & Experience:
At least two years' experience in a similar role (business analyst, data analyst, reporting analyst, or quantitative analyst)
Proficiency with reporting software like Tableau and a strong understanding of databases and SQL
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Math, Physics, Finance, Economics or a related field
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to listen and articulate your ideas clearly
Analytical, diligent, and rigorous in your approach to problems
Curiosity about data and a passion for finding answers hidden in data sets
Bonus points for experience in consulting, operations, statistics, predictive analytics, or SaaS
Preferred Skills:
Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
The ability to work both as a team and independently
Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
Technological and computer knowledge
Proper knowledge on business policies and regulations
An understanding of budgeting procedures, methods, evaluation criteria and resource planning
Strong management and leadership skills
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
