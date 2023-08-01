Business Analyst
2023-08-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you passionate about software development and creating value that makes a difference? Do you want to be at the centre of Scania's unique modular system, allowing Scania to offer an extremely wide portfolio of products using relatively few components and parts? Do you want to work in a multifaceted, complex, continually changing environment and take your skills to the next level? Then you are reading the right ad!
Our awesome Value Creation Team (VCT) is looking for a Business Analyst keen on learning about and working with our unique in-house developed, proprietary metadata driven Product Data Management system OAS and its users.
The Product
OAS (Object And Structure tool) enables Scania's famous modular approach when building vehicles by utilising product data, structures, configuration capabilities and support for Product Lifecycle Management. OAS supports multiple business areas and is used in everything from Research and Development to Sales and Marketing.
The Value Creation Team
We are currently developing a Lean-Agile framework inspired by SAFe. The OAS/PDM VCT is our version of an Agile Release Train. The VCT consists of around 90 people - Product Owners, Business Analysts, Business & Solution Architects, Metadata Creators, Developers, Testers and others. The day-to-day work is done in small teams made up of a mix of these competences. You will work in one of the teams and in close cooperation with people who use the PDM system in their daily work. Together with your team you will help create value for stakeholders and ultimately for Scania's customers.
What's important to us?
We thrive when we can solve problems and produce results together, drawing on each other's strengths and helping out if things don't go as planned. Transparency, integrity, flexibility and empathy are a few examples of values we live by.
What's in it for you?
We offer you an interesting, fun, challenging and developing journey with passionate colleagues in business and IT. Our Value Creation Team is involved in many of Scania's strategic initiatives. The work environment is international, and your colleagues and stakeholders represent different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic setting, you can influence the future process and IT landscape within the TRATON Group.
Your work
• Understanding business/customer needs and driving requirement analyses.
• Evaluating business processes from a holistic perspective, anticipating requirements, and uncovering areas for improvement.
• Breaking down complex requirements and finding synergies in the design and implementation of the to-be processes.
• Creating metadata models, process models, information flow models, etc.
• Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings with stakeholders, developers, testers, user experience specialists and others.
• Ensuring that requirements and planned solutions are synchronised and fulfil business needs.
• Organising and guiding users in acceptance testing.
• Contributing to the continuous improvement of internal processes to further develop your team, your domain and ultimately the PDM VCT.
Your profile
The person we are looking for translates business needs into system requirements with the help of user stories, process models, business requirement descriptions and other methods. You enjoy working in a diverse, agile, team-based environment with lean principles and a strong customer and user focus. You are a humble team player and you contribute to a good working atmosphere for a diverse team, while focusing on continuous deliveries.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in IT or business management or equivalent.
• You have 3-5 years of previous experience in a business analysis-related role in a PDM context.
• You have experience with process modelling, information flow modelling and other methods of documenting system functions.
• You have worked with product description methodology, product structures and change management.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish and German, it is a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles!
Further information
For more information contact Herman van der Meulen (Group manager, YMSB), at 070-9197060.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-08-27. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 14th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
If this sounds like a role in which you could excel, please apply to this posting, we would love to speak to you!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
