Business Analyst - Solar Energy
2024-08-28
Job Title: Business Analyst - Solar Energy
Location: Stockholm
Position Overview: Tech Wings AB is seeking an experienced Solar System Business Analyst to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will work closely with our clients in the Renewable Energy Sector especially in solar energy system to understand their business needs and translate them into effective and efficient. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in both business analysis and the solar industry, with a focus on identifying opportunities for software-driven improvements and efficiencies in solar energy operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Client Engagement: Collaborate with solar energy clients to understand their business processes, challenges, and goals. Conduct detailed requirements gathering sessions to capture client needs and translate them into functional specifications.
Business Process Analysis: Analyze existing business processes related to solar energy operations, including project management, performance monitoring, financial analysis, and supply chain management. Identify areas for improvement and recommend solutions to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in solar energy operations
Technical Documentation: Create and maintain detailed documentation related to system requirements, project specifications, and process workflows.
Solution System Design: Work closely with the design team to design and architect the Solar System that address client needs. Provide input on system design, including 3D PV layout, Shadow Analysis Electrical Diagrams and DG-PV Synchronization.
Project Management Support: Assist project managers in planning and executing the solar projects. Provide ongoing support throughout the project lifecycle, including, timelines, deliverables, testing and commissioning of the project.
Data Analysis & Reporting: Utilize data analysis tools to interpret solar system performance data, financial metrics, Return of Investment (ROI) Reports and other key indicators. Generate reports and dashboards to provide insights that support decision-making and optimize solar operations.
Risk Management: Identify potential risks associated with solar projects and develop strategies to mitigate them.
Stakeholder Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact between clients, development teams, and other stakeholders. Ensure clear and consistent communication throughout the project lifecycle, including regular updates and status reports.
Market Research & Trends: Stay informed about the latest trends, technologies, and regulatory developments in the solar energy industry. Provide clients with insights on how emerging technologies and best practices can enhance their operations.
Qualifications:
Educational Background:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Renewable Energy, Electrical or Electronics, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.
Experience:
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 2 years in the solar energy industry.
Experience in a software consultancy or technology-driven environment is highly desirable.
Technical Skills:
Strong understanding of solar energy systems, including PV system design, performance monitoring, and financial modeling.
Proficiency with business analysis tools such as Microsoft Excel, Sketchup, Helioscope, PVSyst, Visio, JIRA, and business intelligence platforms like Tableau or Power BI.
Familiarity with software development processes, including Agile and Scrum methodologies.
Basic knowledge of programming languages (e.g., SQL, Python) and database management is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work in a fast-growing industry with a significant impact on the environment.
Collaborative and innovative work environment.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Professional development and career growth opportunities.
How to Apply: Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter to jobs@tech-wings.se
, with the subject line "Solar System Business Analyst Application."
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27
