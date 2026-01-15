Business Analyst - Reverse Supply
2026-01-15
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a curious and self-driven Business Analyst to join our Supply Planning Unit. In this role, you will lead analytics initiatives and maintain and develop systems for all three Reverse Supply areas (External Exit and overstock selling, faulty items and garment collection). You'll play a key part in the team in helping unwanted garments get a new life, and ensure the garments end up in the right place! As a proactive self-starter, you will take ownership of projects from hypothesis to insight and delivery, thrive on ambiguity, ask the right questions, and challenge the status quo. This position requires a blend of business acumen and analytical skills.
Your key responsibilities include:
Lead analytics initiatives from hypothesis to delivery, turning data into actionable insights.
Own and develop internal applications supporting overstock sales and partner management.
Use SQL and Power BI to gather, clean, and visualize data.
Develop and maintain web-based applications.
Maintain and follow-up on sustainability KPIs for business development and public disclosure.
Act as the go-to person for data and application-related questions and incidents
Drive automation and data validation in areas with manual processes.
Collaborate cross-functionally within Supply Planning and across H&M Group.
WHO YOU ARE
Just like everyone at H&M, we believe you are a business-minded, open, communicative, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. You have a robust analytical ability, business acumen, self-drive with an eye for change and improvement opportunities.
We are looking for people with ...
Years of experience in a data-driven role within supply chain operations, ideally in overstock handling, returns management, or circular fashion initiatives.
Proven hands-on experience with SQL for querying large datasets, and Power BI for building dashboards and visualizing KPIs.
Experience with Python or other programming language for automation, C# for application logic, and JavaScript for web-application development is a bonus.
Experience with Power Automate for workflow optimization is a strong plus.
Exposure to Cloud Platforms and maintaining web-based applications, especially in the context of internal business applications and data pipelines, is beneficial.
And people who are...
Strong communicators and storytellers with the skills and ability to communicate and explain data and its implications to various different stakeholders.
Curious and take the initiative, driven to explore new ideas, ask questions, and take ownership from start to finish
Based in Stockholm and able to commute to the office 4 days/week (no relocation support).
Please Note! This is a temporary position that will run from as soon as possible until January 2027.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employee's attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
30 days holiday
Collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Beniflex Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
