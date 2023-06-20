Business Analyst - Enterprise Analytics in Cloud

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-06-20


Are you passionate about Business Intelligence, data flows and analytics?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:

Be a part of a skilled organization offering unique opportunities for growth and development


Be a part of an agile team working in a modern and dynamic international environment


Drive and deliver business requirement gathering, analysis, documentation, and communication of BI solutions


Gain understanding of existing BI infrastructure, collaborate with architects and provide input for solution architectural design


Support development of sustainable, secure and reliable IT services throughout the life cycle in accordance with the internal and external standards and regulations


Partner and provide effective and efficient communication with development team, stakeholders, and product management


Support testing and quality assurance for delivered service and its functionality


Serve as thought leader for business processes within BI infrastructure, supporting development of complex cross-area BI solutions

What is needed in this role:
• Previous work experience with business requirements and data analysis
• Proven analytical abilities, logical and critical thinking skills
• Strong leadership and excellent communication skills
• Proactive, solution oriented and problem-solving attitude
• Understanding of data lake, cloud infrastructure
• Knowledge and experience using SQL
• University degree preferably in finance, mathematics, statistics, economics or IT
• Excellent knowledge of written and verbal English
• Self-driven and comfortable working in an area where we explore and learn together
• Experience in agile ways of working, Scaled Agile environment

Join our team and...
be a part of our dynamic international team, comprised of talented professionals, who are dedicated to delivering complex and strategic Business Intelligence solutions. We are passionate about maximizing customer value and continuously finding better and more efficient ways of working. By joining us, you will play an important role in increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage and making a significant impact on our success." Alna Lodia, your future leader

We look forward to your application at 30.06.2023. the latest.

Contact:

Finansförbundet: Henrik Joelsson

SACO: Åke Skoglund +468 5859 0288

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
Anete Gaurača
anete.gauraca@swedbank.lv

