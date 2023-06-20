Business Analyst - Enterprise Analytics in Cloud
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-06-20
Are you passionate about Business Intelligence, data flows and analytics?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Be a part of a skilled organization offering unique opportunities for growth and development
•
Be a part of an agile team working in a modern and dynamic international environment
•
Drive and deliver business requirement gathering, analysis, documentation, and communication of BI solutions
•
Gain understanding of existing BI infrastructure, collaborate with architects and provide input for solution architectural design
•
Support development of sustainable, secure and reliable IT services throughout the life cycle in accordance with the internal and external standards and regulations
•
Partner and provide effective and efficient communication with development team, stakeholders, and product management
•
Support testing and quality assurance for delivered service and its functionality
•
Serve as thought leader for business processes within BI infrastructure, supporting development of complex cross-area BI solutions
What is needed in this role:
• Previous work experience with business requirements and data analysis
• Proven analytical abilities, logical and critical thinking skills
• Strong leadership and excellent communication skills
• Proactive, solution oriented and problem-solving attitude
• Understanding of data lake, cloud infrastructure
• Knowledge and experience using SQL
• University degree preferably in finance, mathematics, statistics, economics or IT
• Excellent knowledge of written and verbal English
• Self-driven and comfortable working in an area where we explore and learn together
• Experience in agile ways of working, Scaled Agile environment
Join our team and...
be a part of our dynamic international team, comprised of talented professionals, who are dedicated to delivering complex and strategic Business Intelligence solutions. We are passionate about maximizing customer value and continuously finding better and more efficient ways of working. By joining us, you will play an important role in increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage and making a significant impact on our success." Alna Lodia, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 30.06.2023. the latest.
Contact:
Finansförbundet: Henrik Joelsson
SACO: Åke Skoglund +468 5859 0288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
