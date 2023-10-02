Business (Administratör)
2023-10-02
Job Description
Are you passionate about sales and eager to contribute to the growth of an award-winning art-tech startup on a mission of offering the world the most customizable products of all time?
We are blankt and we are now looking for a Business Intern to become part of our core (dream) team. The idea is to start with an internship for 1 month. A full-time position is on the table.
About the role:
At blankt, we strongly believe in "best ideas win" so forget about hierarchies.
We also believe in freedom with responsibility so forget about micro-management.
Did we mention that we like quick decision-making? Otherwise sorry, we are not good with formalities (did you see what we did there?).
In this role, you will be given the opportunity to tackle a wide range of fun challenges by joining a small team consisting of passionate groundbreakers driven by the ambition to develop the next big thing.
Skills & Requirements
Eagerness to learn and adapt to various business development methodologies
Collaborative mindset and ability to work effectively within a team.
Where?
Mostly virtual but also at our office in Solna.
To apply, please send an email with your cv to us: info@blankt.com
.
Don't hesitate to write to us if you have any questions regarding blankt and/or regarding this job.
About blankt
In today's E-commerce landscape, businesses grapple with fulfilling product design needs across various platforms. blankt offers a unified SaaS solution, encompassing everything from AI-assisted product designs to seamless integration of a design engine onto their websites, enabling consumers to customize products. This delivers a cost-efficient and time-saving solution for E-coms.
Even though we've only just launched, we've already achieved significant milestones that have the Blankt team very excited about our future. Some of these achievements include:
Securing one of the world's largest e-commerces as a customer.
Winning "The Best Young Business Idea" award in Solna, Stockholm.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01
