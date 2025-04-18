Brand Strategy Manager
2025-04-18
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
At Vattenfall, we take action for a future where everyone can move, make and live fossil free. We're convinced that we can meet one of the most important challenges of our time by bringing ambitious and determined people together. People who thrive when working with purpose.
Step forward for fossil freedom.
Job Description
You will be part of Group Brand Strategy & Activation a unit within Group Brand.
The Strategy & Activation department is leading the development and governance of Vattenfall's brand strategy and associated frameworks, processes, and guidelines, as well as executing company-wide brand activations and campaigns. The Team's objective is to inspire perceptions that drive business growth through visionary activations. By making the brand seen, heard, and talked about, the goal is to increase brand visibility and engagement. The team consists of 10 brand experts, based in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark.
About the position.
The objective of the Brand Strategy Manager is to set directions for and support the implementation of activities that build the equity of the Vattenfall Group's brand portfolio in line with the corporate brand strategy and purpose so that brands add value to the overall commercial results of Vattenfall. The Manager reports to Director Brand Strategy and Activation, and sets strategic directions for the Group's brands to build an international coherent brand, while offering enough flexibility in the brand system to enable markets to target specific target audiences or deliver on specific market and commercial objectives.
Your tasks and responsibilities
In this role, you will be responsible for a variety of tasks aimed at developing and executing effective brand strategies. Your primary duties will include strategic advisory and leading strategic projects, where you will create comprehensive brand strategies and frameworks. You will establish detailed project plans that outline goals, timelines, budgets, and resources, ensuring that each project aligns with the organisation's strategic brand objectives.
You will also manage risk, identifying potential risks and developing strategies to mitigate or eliminate them. This involves continuous monitoring, reporting, and proactive planning to minimize risks.
Effective communication and collaboration are crucial in this role. You will act as a liaison between various teams and stakeholders, both internally and externally, ensuring that all parties are kept informed about the project's progress and any changes.
Resource management is another key responsibility, where you will ensure that resources are allocated efficiently to complete projects within budget and on time.
Maintaining quality control is essential, as you will monitor the quality of outputs to ensure they meet established standards and specifications.
Finally, you will be involved in evaluation and reporting, assessing the progress and outcomes of projects. You will report these findings to the management team and other stakeholders, analyzing data to draw conclusions about the project's effectiveness and success.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who meets the following qualifications:
8-10 years of experience in marketing and brand management.
Experience in developing brand strategies, especially for corporations where reputational risks and public acceptance are prominent.
Ability to develop brand strategies, execution tools, and activation platforms with direct reference to business challenges and stakeholder perceptions, leading to added commercial value.
Experience in brand portfolio management.
Experience in project management and complex stakeholder management.
Proven ability to lead and implement brand transformation initiatives within a corporate environment, with a track record of achieving measurable and successful outcomes.
Proficiency in MS Office - PowerPoint, Word, Excel.
Experience with Copilot.
Education:
Relevant university degree in communication or a similar field.
Language:
Fluent in Swedish
Fluent English
To succeed in this role, you should recognize yourself in the following competencies:
You possess a strategic and analytical mindset, enabling you to transform vast amounts of data and content into clear, directional, and long-term strategies. Your keen analytical skills allow you to identify trends and insights that drive successful decision-making, ensuring that our brand strategies are both effective and forward-thinking.
Collaboration is at the heart of your approach. You understand the importance of working together to achieve results and success within our matrix organization. Your ability to effectively communicate and cooperate with various teams and stakeholders ensures that everyone is aligned and working towards common goals, fostering a cohesive and productive work environment.
Your organizational skills are exemplary. You exhibit strong self-leadership and have the ability to establish clear processes and coordination with stakeholders both internally and externally. Your structured approach is key to ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and within timelines, maintaining high standards and achieving desired outcomes.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna
Travels: to other Vattenfall locations occurs on regular basis.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Anna Uppström, anna.uppstroem@vattenfall.com
