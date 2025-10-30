Brand Strategy Director
Ericsson AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
The Ericsson Brand team within Group Function Group Support collaboratively works across Business Areas, Market Areas and Group Functions at Ericsson. The team manages and continuously develops the Ericsson brand to ensure it is compelling and differentiated towards our target audiences. We are on a continuous evolutionary track to ensure our brand is clearly business supporting, while maintaining a strong, consistent identity.
The role as global Brand Strategy Director reports directly to the Head of Brand. We need to continue fine-tune our brand strategy, while activating it across the global Ericsson organization - with focus on positioning and messaging. This is a strategic and tactical role, where we expect you to lead brand definition and implementation from the front.
What you will do
• Be a champion and ambassador of Ericsson's brand and purpose, serving as a voice and subject-matter authority on all aspects of the brand.
• Own, develop, and maintain the Ericsson brand strategy in close collaboration with the Brand team and key stakeholders.
• Roll out and implement the brand strategy globally, with a focus on Marketing and Communications while infusing the strategy into product teams and strategic planning processes.
• Provide strategic brand feedback on business and functional strategy and develop strategic briefs for branding projects in partnership with content, campaigns, creative teams, and external agencies.
• Build an execution plan across physical and digital channels to elevate Ericsson's brand as an inspiring technology leader.
• Act as the strategic brand partner in integrated marketing teams to craft outstanding campaigns and omni channel messaging.
• Develop global brand training, assets, and onboarding for colleagues and partners to promote brand understanding and integrity.
• Create guidelines and frameworks to ensure consistent brand representation across channels by internal teams and external partners.
• Deliver insights-based recommendations using brand trackers and market research; translate data into actionable guidance for customer, partner, and market decisions, with clear measurement plans.
You will bring
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in marketing, communications, or business.
• 10+ years of practical experience in branding, marketing, or related fields, with a proven ability to translate strategy into practice.
• Strong track record in crafting and implementing brand strategies, ideally in a B2B context, with experience guiding organizations and managing complex stakeholder relationships.
• A passionate, curious mindset with creativity and an innovative approach.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including copywriting, plus advanced strategic thinking.
• Collaborative leadership and influence, plus experience managing budgets and working with brand agencies.
• Ability to turn brand data and insights into actionable recommendations; experience with global projects is highly valued.
• Agency background is a plus. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "775531-43751914". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Raheleh Rouhani +00000 Jobbnummer
9582373